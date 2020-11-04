Pending lifting of social distance restrictions and with adherence to official health and safety measures, the 78th Annual New Roads Lions Carnival Parade will roll its traditional 3.5-mile circuit of the city on Mardi Gras afternoon, Feb. 16.
Proceeds from this year’s carnival fundraiser will, as in past years, benefit area schools having competitive floats in the parade.
The 2021 parade theme is “Louisiana Living,” and float entrants may choose as subject material family-friendly scenery, decorations, costumes and throws symbolic of the state’s culture and traditions.
These include, but are not limited to the following suggestions:
Jazz, zydeco, Cajun music, hunting, fishing, aquatic sports, football, tailgating, crawfish boil, beignets and café au lait, seafood gumbo, red beans and rice, festivals (rice, sugar, strawberry, crawfish etc.), rodeos, Cajun night before Christmas, bonfires on the levee, Courir de Mardi Gras, blessing of the fleet/boats and trail rides.
Since its inaugural parade in 1941, as the first known carnival parade to roll as a charitable fundraiser, the Lions Carnival was suspended for only three years, 1943-1945, due to material shortages and national involvement in World War II.
The annual carnival fundraiser has helped New Roads Lions put approximately $2 million into a succession of local, state and national charitable causes.
Brandon Melancon is New Roads Lions Club president for 2020-2021, while Kevin Gummow continues to serve as carnival chairman.
For more information on the 2021 New Roads Lions Carnival, call (225) 603-7478.