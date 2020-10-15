Festivals and other annual rituals have fallen victim this year to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has not scared away Halloween in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Officials from the parish government and all municipalities have confirmed Halloween events will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Door-to-door visits will be allowed, and those households who participate are asked to leave their lights on. Social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations will remain intact for the ritual.
Unincorporated areas throughout Pointe Coupee Parish will allow trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the same time the ghouls and goblins go door to door in the Village of Fordoche.
The City of New Roads and Village of Morganza set trick-or-treat hours from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Town of Livonia will set its hours during its upcoming meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.