A Thanksgiving holiday during a pandemic creates a different feeling for most Americans, but it’s more challenging for at least one sector.
The 2020 holiday already has been an adjustment for residents, families and facilitators of nursing homes.
Precautions against the spread of coronavirus have prevented residents from leaving the premises for the holiday, a privilege many enjoyed before the outbreak in March.
“We try our best to keep them happy and help them maintain a connection,” said DeeEdra LaCombe, activity coordinator at LaCour House.
“It’s a hard time for all of us, but amid all the negativity in today’s world, we are trying to maintain as much normalcy as possible by stressing outdoor activities to keep the residents engaged and their spirits up.”
For Theresa Brumfield, 91, the visits from her children provide the motivation to stay upbeat.
Her son Brad moved to New Roads after 35 years in Houston and her other four children have visited her.
She never had a formal career, but she said she had the most rewarding and challenging occupation in the world.
“I raised five kids – that was my job,” Theresa Brumfield said. “It was a full-time job with no retirement and no pay.”
She said she considers her five kids the greatest reward from those years. But she said it will not feel the same this year when they will not sit together for dinner on Thanksgiving.”
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Brumfield said. “Right now, it’s just so hard to get everyone together.”
Brumfield said she cherishes the visits she receives, in which she sits out on the porch area to chat with her loved ones. She s admits, however, that the pandemic all plays out like an “eerie feeling.”
Life in the pre-COVID era meant that either her loved ones would visit her for dinner in her apartment.
She’s comfortable at Lacour House, but the current mitigation and restrictions make it tough for her and her fellow residents.
“This has been a very big adjustment, but Lacour House has done all it could to make me very comfortable,” Brumfield said.
State and federal health officials should take greater consideration of the issues that affect the elderly during the pandemic, Brad Brumfield said.
“You have to look at the mental stress,” he said. “Being without family is hard on them psychologically and mentally.”
It’s a matter of making the most of what they have, said Phyllis Chatelain, RN, administrator at Lakeside Manor.
“We’re continuing outside activities as long as we’re allowed to do by the Office of Public Health” she said. “We’re doing everything we can for them, including a special Thanksgiving dinner.”
Over at Pointe Coupee Healthcare, outdoor visitations have been a part of the process.
A lot of the residents will have a visitor at the front, and before that they did window visitations.
“You can only do so many visitations at a window,” administrator Thelma Emick said. “But you have some residents who get no visitors at all.”
Activity directors and social workers have played a big role in that area, and it becomes a much bigger process during the holidays.”
Assisted living facilities have used outdoor attractions such as a singer to perform, such as the process used at LaCour House. Some will watch from their porches, but others will view it from their room.
Morale boosters have been a priority throughout the pandemic, although the pandemic restrictions it challenging to carry them out, at times.
Social workers will counsel and encourage the residents, while activity directors look for ways to boost morale.
Administrator Thelma Emick watched and interacted with residents for a Thanksgiving party that involved a games, snacks and drinks. It’s a smaller crowd than they would have had in previous years, but anything helps to boost morale, she said.
“Within the realm of what we can do, we try to do little gatherings since we cannot be big gatherings right now,” Emick said. “These residents love to play games and they love to eat, and these people are really excited to be able to get out of their rooms.”
It also involves finding new ways – largely through technology – to keep a bond intact during the holidays.
“It may involve bringing in tablets to do facetime, particularly because not everybody can come out of a room, for various reason,” she said. “You just have to find alternate ways to give some type of family orientation to their day-to-day life, especially during the holidays.”