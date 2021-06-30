Residents and businesses that use water supplied by the Livonia Utility System will see an increase in their rates soon.
Last week, the Town Council approved the first hike in more than 10 years for rates and user fees for customers inside and outside the town limits.
The new rate schedule was set to begin Thursday, July 1, and will gradually increase each year until 2030.
An aging infrastructure and the rising costs to operate the water system made the increase necessary, Mayor Rhett Pourciau said.
“The EPA standards have gotten more stringent, while the repair and maintenance costs continue to increase,” Pourciau said.
“With all of these extra costs, the rate hike was the only way we could ensure our water system would not go into a budget deficit.”
Here’s a list of the rate hikes per category:
RESIDENTIAL
• July 1, 2021: Customers inside Livonia corporate limits will pay $9 per month for the first 2,000 gallons, while all usage will be charged $1.20 per 1,000 gallons after the first 2,000-gallon minimum.
Outside the Livonia town limits, residents will pay $11 for the first 2,000 gallons used.
Usage will be charged at $1.40 per 1,000 gallons after the 2,000-gallon minimum.
• July 1, 2022: The monthly availability charge for town residents will increase to $10 monthly on the first 2,000 gallons used.
The rate for residential use outside the town limits will increase to $12.
All usage will be charged $1.20 per 1,000 gallons after the 2,000-gallon minimum.
COMMERCIAL
The monthly charge for commercial customers inside the Livonia corporate limits will increase to $10 for the first 2,000 gallons used.
All usage will be charge $1.50 per 1,000 gallons after the first 2,000-gallon minimum.
Outside the corporate limits, the monthly charge will increase to $12 per month for the first 2,000 gallons used.
All usage will be charged $1.70 per 1,000 gallons after the 2,000-gallon minimum.
INDUSTRIAL
The monthly industrial charge will increase to a $75 minimum for the first 10,000 gallons used.
All usage will be charged $15 per 1,000 gallons after the minimum.