Livonia wraps up the regular season on Friday at home with Breaux Bridge in a District 6-4A game.

The regular season ends Saturday, with the state playoff pairings being announced on Monday, Feb. 21.

The Wildcats (16-15, 3-4) downed Cecilia, 63-42 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Livonia was No. 23 in the Class 4A power rankings for the 32-team playoff bracket.

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and False River Academy conclude the regular season facing off Friday at Catholic-PC.

Catholic-PC is No. 19 and False River is No. 30 in the Division IV power rankings for the 16-team playoff bracket.

The Hornets (11-17, 1-4) were scheduled to host Holden on Tuesday.

They easily beat Basile 72-32 on Monday.

Last week, Catholic-PC lost to Class 5A Rummel in New Roads on Friday, Feb. 11, 44-36.

St. Charles Borromeo downed Catholic-PC in LaPlace 56-46 on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

False River, (6-22, 3-4) saw its Tuesday contest with Southern Lab canceled.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Gators fell at Mt. Hermon, 63-37.