Livonia wraps up the regular season on Friday at home with Breaux Bridge in a District 6-4A game.
The regular season ends Saturday, with the state playoff pairings being announced on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Wildcats (16-15, 3-4) downed Cecilia, 63-42 on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Livonia was No. 23 in the Class 4A power rankings for the 32-team playoff bracket.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and False River Academy conclude the regular season facing off Friday at Catholic-PC.
Catholic-PC is No. 19 and False River is No. 30 in the Division IV power rankings for the 16-team playoff bracket.
The Hornets (11-17, 1-4) were scheduled to host Holden on Tuesday.
They easily beat Basile 72-32 on Monday.
Last week, Catholic-PC lost to Class 5A Rummel in New Roads on Friday, Feb. 11, 44-36.
St. Charles Borromeo downed Catholic-PC in LaPlace 56-46 on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
False River, (6-22, 3-4) saw its Tuesday contest with Southern Lab canceled.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the Gators fell at Mt. Hermon, 63-37.