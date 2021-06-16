A single day made $560,000 worth of difference to the Livonia Police Department.
The Louisiana Municipal Police Employment Retirement System (LMPRS) concluded it erroneously placed the department in dissolution over the loss of employees before the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
A letter to Police Chief Landson Landry stated a reversal of the decision from February that ordered the department to repay $5,000 per month over the next 15 years, beginning in June 2022.
A second review of the decision showed former Police Chief Brad Joffrion remained with the Police Department for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
It reversed a previous decision that claimed Joffrion’s departure put the department in dissolution.
“He actually left July 1, and that made all the difference,” Landry said.
The Town of Livonia requested a second review after Landry brought the issue to the Town Council in March.
Joffrion resigned from his post when incoming Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux hired him to serve as chief deputy.
Two other officers had left the force during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“His decision to resign effective July 1 made all the difference – it saved us $560,000,” Landry said.
“He was with us 19½ years, but specifically he was with us and in the system for the entire fiscal year.”
The LMPERS mandates a department goes into dissolution when it loses one-third of its workforce. A total of 10 employees were on the Police Department payroll at the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year, but two officers resigned before June 30.
Landry, Mayor Rhett Pourciau and the Livonia Town Council did not know of what appears to be a little-known rule.
The Town of Maringouin had been placed in dissolution several years ago, and other departments statewide have faced the same dilemma.
Landry brought the issue to the attention of state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche. Both called the current process “flawed.”
Budgetary constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on new hires for the department.
The LMPERS decision to reverse the Livonia case led to the review and reversal of a similar case in the northeast Louisiana town of Tallulah, in Madison Parish, Landry said.
“We’re extremely grateful they took a second look at our case,” he said.
“Aside from that, I hope this situation paves the way for them to look at the law so that this doesn’t happen again in the future, and hopefully this will make them more transparent to municipalities in the future so that a department doesn’t just get a letter one day that informs them they owe a half-million dollars.”
By comparison, the New Orleans Police Department lost more than 300 employees in the past fiscal year, but it did not lead to dissolution, he said.
“How can you logically say that a little town like Livonia’s loss of three employees is detrimental to the retirement system, while a much larger system loses 300 and it has no effect on the system,” Landry said.
“But our situation was corrected, and we’re confident that they will work on the problem.”
Retirement benefits rank only behind salaries as the biggest expenses for most municipalities, and Livonia is no exception.
For the Police Department, 37 percent of the annual budget goes to fund retirement benefits.
LMPERS sets the percentage, and if a municipality decides it cannot fund a police department, it is responsible for every employee’s retirement program.
“There’s a billed amount for each one that leaves and goes unreplaced,” Landry said.
He said he will do his best to stay in the parameters, but the Livonia Police Department is not in a situation of trying to cut the force.
“Right now, we’re trying to gain employees, and that’s no easy task right now,” Landry said. “But we’re in the same problem as McDonald’s and Walmart – it’s hard to get applicants.”