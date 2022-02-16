The Town of Livonia went on the record Monday opposing the Pointe Coupee Parish Council’s proposed ordinance to establish one fire protection board for the entire parish.
The Town Council approved a resolution that asks the Parish Council to halt immediate plans to create a five-member board in place of the individual boards for each of the five districts.
All five council members agreed with Mayor Rhett Pourciau that the Parish Council needs to provide more details about the plan before they can support it.
“From what I’ve heard tonight, we’re pretty much against the five-member board for the fire district,” he said.
“Everyone – including myself – could eventually buy into it, but we need more details.”
Pourciau questioned why the council should change the format for district boards.
Livonia has had good service for many years from Fire District 4, the mayor said.
“I like what we have here in District 4,” he said. “The citizens here really feel comfortable with the way the Fire District operates.
“From what I’ve heard from our board members, I can say we’re not for it. But if you do it, just do it right and don’t rush it.”
Issues with fire protection boards are far more complicated than those for other public services, Pourciau said.
“If you screw up the fire district on the get-go, every person in this parish would suffer – and it would be hard to fix that overnight,” he said.
“With our No. 5 rating, if that was screwed up and we went down to an 8, 9 or 10, it’s very hard to get that 5 rating back.”
Fordoche Mayor Teddy Gros, who also attended the meeting, said he agreed with Pourciau’s stand but could not take a formal stand on the proposal.
“I haven’t had a chance yet to talk about it to my (town) council face to face,” he said. “Please give me the benefit of discussing it with my council. But right now, I’m not for it.”
The Livonia resolution came after Pourciau’s closing comments at the meeting, about 20 minutes after a lengthy discussion on the proposal that brought together Parish Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux, District H Parish Councilman Kurt Jarreau – who represents the Livonia area – and District 4 Fire Chief Paul Pinsonat, whose department covers Livonia, Fordoche and their surrounding areas.
Pinsonat said the time frame to bring the single board to fruition worries him most.
“They want the board in place by March,” he said. “With a five-person board, three votes could control all fire protection issues in the parish, and that means they could vote to eliminate the taxes when they expire in eight years. We may not even have a voice in that final decision.”
Boudreaux said the proposal could go back to discussion in March, but it does not imply it will immediately go up for a vote.
He emphasized the consolidation plan does not consolidate the actual districts. Money and checkbooks would remain in possession and responsibility of the respective districts.
The plan would create a single board with one member from each district.
All bylaws for each district would remain the same, he said.
One resident asked the purpose of a consolidated board if everything would stay the same.
“We’ve got several other issues with boards across the parishes,” Boudreaux said. “None of the five boards are operating with no issues.”
He said District 4 ranks among “the better operated districts.”
But Boudreaux also said the boards need to move a step forward.
“We have to get out of the mindset that ‘This is my fire board, and this is my fire district,’ ” he said. “The only way this parish will improve is to come together and do things as one.
“The way this is set up, it could lead to better things down the road,” Boudreaux said.
Those issues include absentees or ex-chiefs on the board who have issues with the current chiefs, he said.
Pourciau, meanwhile, said those issues should not warrant a move to a single-board format.
Jarreau told the council he is trying to keep an open mind during the discussion, but he said he questions the necessity of the board consolidation.
“I’m hearing the things being said, but I guess I’ve been doing this long enough to know that if it’s not broken, you don’t fix it,” he said. “What’s next? Would we consider consolidating all police in the parish?”
Uncertainty and unanswered questions make it tough to jump on board with the plan, Jarreau said.
“By going to one board, five people taking care of five books won’t cut it,” he said. “I think it will be less oversight, and I don’t have a good feeling about it.”
The Parish Council voted Feb. 8 to delay a decision on the proposal.
Some firefighters are open to the single-board format. Others remain either uncertain or opposed to the plan.
Some have said they believe the system works best with five individual district boards.
Councilman Ron LeBlanc sees only two advantages to board consolidation.
“We’d share the resources – and we already do that – and we would have an administrative coordinator,” he said. “But how much paperwork or administrative work is on the chief or board. Is that a benefit?”
“I don’t know what you’re paying an administrator, but you’re looking at a lot of money,” LeBlanc said. “Yet, we’re talking about being more efficient.”
Councilman Greg Jarreau said the issue is not about a resistance toward change.
“I’m not opposed to change, but the fire district I have now is totally against it, so I’m against it,” he said. “Maybe there’s something else you can look into before doing this.”
He suggested departments across the parish consider cross-training and resolving issues on their respective boards “before they jump into something the people are all against.”
“I think there’s some more thinking that needs to go into this before we jump into it,” Greg Jarreau said. “I side with my fire district because I think they do a hell of a good job.”