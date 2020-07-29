Livonia’s mayor and interim police chief punched their tickets to serve the next four years when they went unopposed in the qualifying period that ended Friday, July 24.
Rhett Pourciau will enter his second term as mayor and Landon Landry will serve his first full term as head of the Police Department after they went unchallenged for the Nov. 3 primary election.
“I was a little surprised I didn’t get opposition, mainly because of small-town politics,” Pourciau said. “But going unopposed gives me the chance to work with our new police chief to move the town forward.”
The direction of the town will depend largely on the effect of the coronavirus in the coming months, Pourciau said.
“The more prolonged it is, the more changing we will have to make as a governing body,” he said. “But we will continue trying to work on getting grants and making capital improvements to the town.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people in government and public business about this, and right now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what’s happening,” Pourciau said.
“I look forward to working with our council, our parish government, our representative and everyone else moving forward.”
“It’s a very humbling feeling, I’m very happy and I’m ready to move forward,” Landry said.
“We will push forward to provide the best quality law enforcement we can.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to all economies, including Livonia, but it does not mean the crime will stop, Landry said.
“If anything, there are going to be people who take advantage of it, and that all comes into play when you’re labeled an essential employee,” Landry said.
“Law enforcement is a 24-hour job and we have to treat it that way.
“Even with a virus pandemic, we remember that we signed up for this job, we do it and we’re going to continue to do it,” he said.
“We’re taking additional safety issues, but as in many cases, it’s issues we should’ve been taking anyway.”
The Town Council appointed Landry interim police chief July 1.
He assumed the reins when Brad Joffrion resigned from the post after 19½ years to become chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
Landry joined the Livonia Police Department 15 years ago after five years with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
TOWN COUNCIL
Six candidates – including four incumbents – vie for the five seats on the Town Council.
Incumbents Greg Jarreau, John “Terry” Jarreau, Ron LeBlanc and Warren Pourciau will vie for another four years in office. Ronald “TB” Scallan and Henry Watson also will seek a seat on the council.
Councilman James Bergeron did not qualify for re-election.