A new administration in Washington, D.C., along with fiscal unrest on the state and federal level, will make 2021 particularly challenging for small towns, Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau said.
The direction of the town over the next 11 months will hinge upon how soon the nation and the world can move past the coronavirus pandemic, the second-term mayor said Tuesday.
Drainage and water projects – common on the priority list for many municipalities – may stay on the backburner due to the decline in state revenue. The same applies to roads, which are maintained through Pointe Coupee Parish Government.
Another factor – one that is popular across America – could force a longer wait on federal funding.
Federal stimulus checks have helped boost spending among consumers across the nation, but many forget where the money comes from, he said.
“That’s coming from our tax money,” Pourciau said. “When there’s less tax revenue, it means less money for government to operate.”
The town itself will feel a brunt from less revenue after the cancellation of the Mardi Gras parades and carnivals.
A year without a Mardi Gras parade, which brings a big influx of residents from other areas, along with a a nice boost in sales for local business, could hurt the town.
“It’s going to be an economic hit,” Pourciau said. “People come here for the parade and they spend money.”
It also puts a dent in business for local retailers.
“People build floats, spend money at the hardware store for repairs to the floats, while the supermarket and convenient stores sell plenty of food and alcohol, so that money won’t be there.”
Regardless of when it ends, COVID-19 has changed life not only in Livonia, but every part of the nation, the mayor said.
“Between home life and business life, we live differently than we did before COVID,” Pourciau said. “This is a whole different lifestyle – all in one year.”
Pourciau said he hopes residents put more focus on local businesses, which need the local support more than ever.
“We all need to do our part to keep them afloat,” he said. “In a different era, people didn’t go to Baton Rouge for groceries.
“It gets tougher as Amazon continues to grow,” Pourciau said. “Maybe it’s a bit cheaper, but it takes away from the local businesses.”