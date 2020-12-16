Holiday traditions for Christmas and Mardi Gras will not roll in Livonia due to the ongoing spike in the coronavirus.
“Breakfast with Santa,” the gumbo sale and the annual Livonia Carnival Association Parade along La. 78 have all been scratched off the schedule due to the pandemic, Mayor Rhett Pourciau said during his comments at the town council’s last meeting of 2020.
“It’s just too much of a risk,” he said after the meeting. “This third spike has brought on a lot of new cases and it’s our responsibility to look out for the safety and wellbeing of our town.”
The town’s decision on the Mardi Gras parade follows suit with cancellations of events planned for New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and most other cities and towns statewide.
No decision has been made yet on the fate of the annual Mardi Gras parades for the City of New Roads, but it could come as soon as the end of this week.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said he plans to meet later this week with organizers of the Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade and the New Roads Lions Club Parade to determine the fate of next year’s events. Officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the City of New Roads and the New Roads City Police will also take part in the discussion.
The City of New Roads last week announced cancellation of its annual Christmas parade. A Christmas decoration contest will take the place of the annual Yuletide procession through the downtown area.
For Livonia, the rapid increase over the last month left no option for next year’s parade, Pourciau said.
“It’s something we hate to do, but I’m hoping maybe this vaccine will help us get through all of this,” he said. “The pandemic hard on everyone, but we’re hoping we can finally get past it next year.”
The pandemic has also affected the logistics of the council meetings. The town moved the monthly meetings from the Town Hall across from Livonia High School to the larger Livonia Community Center, which allows for additional spectators while staying in compliance with social distancing regulations.
The Livonia Community Center was formerly a meeting hall for the local Lions Club chapter.
The town meetings will continue at the Community Center until further notice, Pourciau said.