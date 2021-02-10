The Livonia Police Department could face a crucial juncture a year after money from the CARES Act kept the budget afloat during a three-month moratorium on traffic fines and citations.
The $130,000 influx of funds from the CARES Act has been depleted, Mayor Rhett Pourciau said during the Town Council’s regular meeting Monday night.
“The well is dry,” he said.
The CARES Act funds prevented a fiscal collapse for the Police Department whose revenue is generated through fines and forfeitures.
A three-month moratorium on traffic stops at the onset of the pandemic stopped an average of $40,000 per month from flowing into the department’s coffers, according to Police Chief Landon Landry.
“CARES was our safety net … it was what kept us in the black,” he said.
In Washington D.C., Congress has not announced plans for any additional CARES Act funds.
The uncertainty about the UK coronavirus and other possible strands – and how it could affect the Police Department – poses additional worry for Landry.
“Had it not been for the CARES Act, we could’ve been looking at the end of a 24-hour department, and that’s a scary thought,” he said.
“If something else would happen – such as another COVID shutdown – we could go from being a 24-hour/7 days a week department to a one-man operation.”
The department operates on an annual budget of $635,000, according to Landry.
“We operate on a bare-minimum budget, down to pitching pennies every year,” he said. “If not for the funds from the CARES Act, we would have had to make cuts this year.”
The budget remains in the black, but another lockdown or other setback similar to last year could pose major hardships for the department.
“COVID could’ve absolutely devastated us without the CARES Act, but now it’s gone,” he said. “We shut down traffic for over three months, and that could’ve had a huge impact on our department … my biggest fear is a repeat of last year.”
The moratorium was a matter of safety and keeping the police force intact.
“If we were to lose one officer, we would be at a bare minimum – if we lose one officer, we lose one entire shift,” Landry said.
He took office as interim chief July 1 when
predecessor Brad Joffrion resigned to accept a job as chief deputy for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Landry gained a four-year term four weeks later when he went unopposed during the qualifying period for the fall elections.
In the meantime, Landry got a baptism by fire.
The moratorium created a quandary for the town Police Department, but the pandemic left no option.
It’s not like other expenses came to a halt, however.
“From month to month, our department has to analyze everything from fuels to salary to vehicle maintenances to utility bills, so you have to analyze and physically monitor your electric and water bills to make sure you’re keeping the department on track,” he said.
“Our town clerk (Donna Bergeron) does that very well, as does Mayor Pourciau, and I’m learning as much as I possibly can.”
The Police Department became a 24-hour force during Joffrion’s 19½ years as chief.
In the process, the Police Department has had a good working relationship with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, which assists when needed, Landry said.
“That’s never been a problem …we’ve always worked together very well,” Landry said.
“But ultimately, it’s our responsibility – not the Sheriff’s Office – within the town limits, 100 percent, to handle law enforcement needs inside the town limits.”
Pourciau and Landry can list far more reasons to keep a 24-hour department rather than scaling back. The town’s location in the proximity of U.S. 190 brings frequent traffic violations – and some criminal activity – through the corridor.
“We’re lucky we’re not like Port Allen, with three major arteries,’ Pourciau said.
Landry said he could not fathom an end to the 24-hour police protection.
“This is not the time to be downsizing,” he said. “We need to be increasing the amount of people, but because of things being the way they are, we haven’t been able to do that.”
Despite the challenges, 24-hour police protection will remain a top priority for the town.
“At the end of the day, it’s about keeping people of Livonia safe,” Pourciau said. “One way or another, we’re going to find a way to do it.”