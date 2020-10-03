PORT ALLEN – A fourth quarter touchdown pulled the Livonia Wildcats past Port Allen for a 28-22 win in the season opener for both teams Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium.
Avery Walker connected with Jarmarion Bridgewater for a 10-yard touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to give first-year head coach Josh Laborde a win in debut with Livonia.
Walker completed seven of 15 passes for 115 yards.
The Pelicans led 15-14 at halftime. PAHS took a 2-0 lead on a safety at the 5:31 mark in the first quarter. The Pelican defense sent Livonia into its own end zone after Jamorian Jackson intercepted a pass at the Port Allen 1 -yard line.
Port Allen stretched the lead a Jacoby Howard 3-yard keeper with 2:48 led in the first quarter.
A 45-yard scamper by Torence Gremillion in the first quarter put the Wildcats on the scoreboard.
Walker’s pass to Jarmarion Bridgewater gave the Wildcats a lead over the Pelicans, but a short keeper by Howard put Port Allen ahead 15-14 at the half.
Walker broke loose for a 20-yard TD run to put the Wildcats back on top with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
