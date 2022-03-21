Top five finishes in the distance events paced Livonia at the Baton Rouge Magnet Track Meet.
Madison Spears took second place in the 1600 meters in 6:16.67 then put up a personal record in the 3200 meters (13:53.43).
Maggie Chatman also took fourth in the 1600 meters (6:24.29).
For the boys team, Carson Langland was fifth in the 3200 in a personal record of 12:15.46 and sixth in the 1600 meters (5:37.16).
Isaac Bollich was fifth in the 1600 meters (5:33.86) and
Holden Larimore was eighth in the 3200 meters (13:19.36).
The Wildcats’ girls 4x800 relay of Spears, Chatman, Lauren Leger and Mary Bollich took third in 11:52.82.
The boys 4x800 relay of Joel Meier, Larimore, Langland and Bollich took fifth in 9:30.56.
In the field events, Treylin Whaley and Ge’Marion Hollins tied for seventh in the high jump at a height of 5-4.
For the girls team, in the javelin, Javelin Harley-Ann Smith was seventh (51-1) and Kaylee May was ninth (48-10).
In the team standings, the girls team was 8th and the boys team was 11th.
Other competitors for Livonia were:
Boys events
100 meters: Treylin Whaley 16th (12.20), Ge’Marion Hollins 18th (12.44)
200 meters: Joel Meier 10th (24.30).
400 meters: Eric Jackson 18th 1:12.80).
800 meters: Holden Larimore 10th (2:19.77), Isaac Bollich 12th (2:20.91).
Relays: 4x100, 11th (49.18); 4x200, 8th (1:46.02); 4x400, 9th (4:17.03).
Shot put: Brendon Houston 12th (34-2), Ethen Mitchel 18th (29-6).
Discus: William LeBlanc 8th (80-1), Jack Duncan 14th (67-3)
Javelin: Dillon Houston 8th (104-11), Antonio Modeliste 12th (87-9).
Long jump: James Toussaint 14th (15-6), Connor Greavis 15th (125-5½).
Girls events
100 meters: Akiyah Carnes, 16th (14.24), Mya Terrence, 24th (14.89).
200 meters: Akiyah Carnes, 16th (30.73), Emily Chenevert, 18th (30.77).
400 meters: Julia Gaude, 14th (1:09.61).
800 meters: Maggie Chatman, 13th (2:57.46).
Relays: 4x100, 9th (58.58), 4x200, 8th (2:06.07), 4x400, 6th (5:02.22).
Shot put: Mya Terrence, 16th (19-70, Davyn Bradley, 18th (15-2).
Discus: Harley-Ann Smith, 12th (58-5), Khasity Hightower 15th (45-2).
Long jump: Akiyah Carnes, 10th (14-2½), Mya Terrence 16th (7-7¾).