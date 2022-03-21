track illustration

Top five finishes in the distance events paced Livonia at the Baton Rouge Magnet Track Meet.

Madison Spears took second place in the 1600 meters in 6:16.67 then put up a personal record in the 3200 meters (13:53.43).

Maggie Chatman also took fourth in the 1600 meters (6:24.29).

For the boys team, Carson Langland was fifth in the 3200 in a personal record of 12:15.46 and sixth in the 1600 meters (5:37.16).

Isaac Bollich was fifth in the 1600 meters (5:33.86) and 

Holden Larimore was eighth in the 3200 meters (13:19.36).

The Wildcats’ girls 4x800 relay of Spears, Chatman, Lauren Leger and Mary Bollich took third in 11:52.82.

The boys 4x800 relay of Joel Meier, Larimore, Langland and Bollich took fifth in 9:30.56.

In the field events, Treylin Whaley and Ge’Marion Hollins tied for seventh in the high jump at a height of 5-4.

For the girls team, in the javelin, Javelin Harley-Ann Smith was seventh (51-1) and Kaylee May was ninth (48-10).

In the team standings, the girls team was 8th and the boys team was 11th.

Other competitors for Livonia were:

Boys events

100 meters: Treylin Whaley 16th (12.20), Ge’Marion Hollins 18th (12.44)

200 meters: Joel Meier 10th (24.30).

400 meters: Eric Jackson 18th 1:12.80).

800 meters: Holden Larimore 10th (2:19.77), Isaac Bollich 12th (2:20.91).

Relays: 4x100, 11th (49.18); 4x200, 8th (1:46.02); 4x400, 9th (4:17.03).

Shot put: Brendon Houston 12th (34-2), Ethen Mitchel 18th (29-6).

Discus: William LeBlanc 8th (80-1), Jack Duncan 14th (67-3)

Javelin: Dillon Houston 8th  (104-11), Antonio Modeliste 12th (87-9).

Long jump: James Toussaint 14th (15-6), Connor Greavis 15th (125-5½).

Girls events

100 meters: Akiyah Carnes, 16th (14.24), Mya Terrence, 24th (14.89).

200 meters: Akiyah Carnes, 16th (30.73), Emily Chenevert, 18th (30.77).

400 meters: Julia Gaude, 14th (1:09.61).

800 meters: Maggie Chatman, 13th (2:57.46).

Relays: 4x100, 9th (58.58), 4x200, 8th (2:06.07), 4x400, 6th (5:02.22).

Shot put: Mya Terrence, 16th (19-70, Davyn Bradley, 18th (15-2).

Discus: Harley-Ann Smith, 12th (58-5), Khasity Hightower 15th (45-2).

Long jump: Akiyah Carnes, 10th (14-2½), Mya Terrence 16th (7-7¾).