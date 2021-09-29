Colleagues of Lucy Boley say they will remember the veteran teacher for the enthusiasm and dedication she had for Livonia High School.
Boley, a resident of Livonia, died Sept. 22 after a battle with COVID-19. She was 55.
She was known for her strong sense of school spirit and even greater devotion to education during her 33 years at Livonia, co-workers say.
Pointe Coupee Parish School Superintendent Kim Canezaro’s association with Boley dated back to their days as students at Livonia.
“Lucy loved Livonia and when she walked into the room, she captured the audience,” she said. “She was magnetic … we lost an icon.”
Boley’s zest for life was hard to match, Canezaro said.
“Lucy was gracious and kind, and always had that wonderful smile,” she said.
“She embraced life and you felt that when you were around her, as well as the knowledge she shared with the children and zest for life that she had … it was contagious.”
Behind the jovial and high-spirited personality, Boley had an adamant approach to education, Livonia Principal Cleotha Johnigan said.
“She taught several of my teachers and doing what was best for kids was what she known for, and she was the type of teacher who came to school with her A-game every day,” he said.
“She made a lot of sacrifices to do what was best for our students, and that’s why everybody loved her.”
He also remembered Friday mornings during football season walking down the hallway with music and filled with spirit.
“You can never replace Lucy Boley,” Johnigan said.
For school librarian Christie Langlois, who has been at Livonia High for 25 years, Boley’s death hits harder than the loss of a colleague.
“She was more like my school mom,” Langlois said. “Lucy groomed me, and she was a true Southern belle who took me under her wing, and thought she could get me a little more leeway and gave me the ropes … she was the heart and soul of our school.”
Langlois said she will always remember the most important lesson Boley taught her.
“You have to live for the moment and live every day with no regret,” she said. “Lucy did that no matter what kind of day she was having. COVID-19 has taught us a lot.”
Canezaro recalled how Boley went to bat for younger teachers in fall 2020 when the School Board squabbled over when they should begin implementing the pay raise voters approved for teachers in August of that year.
“It was important to the parish, and she knew that,” she said. “It was not for her personal gain, but she said we needed good strong educators for our children.”
Canezaro said she’s not sure Boley ever realized how much she affected the students and teachers at Livonia High School.
“As an educator, you really don’t know of your impact, and now we’re really beginning to see her impacts,” she said. “I don’t think even she knew to the depth of how she touched so many people, so it’s certainly a big loss.”