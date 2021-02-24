UPS delivery driver James “Big Brown” Joseph and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe – two familiar faces in Pointe Coupee Parish – hold distinctly different jobs, but both set out for similar work Monday.
Both men have reached out for donations of water for residents in the western and northern portion of the state. Businesses and residents have come forth with donations that total tens of thousands of bottles, they said.
Through the Big Brown Giving Foundation, Joseph has collected donations of bottled water for the Lake Charles area, while LaCombe has taken on the same outreach project for residents in Shreveport and Natchitoches.
Water supplies remain scarce in the northern and southwestern parts of the state after last week’s winter storm, which busted thousands of water lines.
Texas faces the most critical shortage, but the Lone Star State has garnered most of the national news headlines for tis struggles.
While both men sympathize with the residents in Texas, they want to make sure not to overlook their fellow Louisianians in need.
“They’re very short in Lake Charles because everything is going to Texas,” Joseph said. “Everyone is talking about Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, and I wouldn’t mind helping them if we didn’t have a problem in Louisiana.”
He got the wheels turning last weekend.
“Lafayette and other UPS centers across the state are donating water to our foundation, and we’re going to deliver one load this Sunday and another load in two weeks,” Joseph said.
LaCombe, a Democrat from Fordoche who serves as the vice chairman for the House Homeland Security Committee, contacted state Sen. Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport, to get the ball rolling.
“We talked about the infrastructure problems and the lack of water, and another representative from that area, Thomas Prestley, asked if I could assist him,” said LaCombe, who also works as an attorney.
“I also got donations from some of my clients, as well we the Louisiana AFL-CIO, and they were gracious enough to donate two 18-wheelers with 16 pallets each, and they left for Shreveport.”
LaCombe is also coordinating with Natchitoches Parish, where he studied at Northwestern State University.
Hospitals and dialysis centers have been the main focus thus far, he said.
“They haven’t been able to do dialysis treatments on patients for days due to the lack of water,” LaCombe said. “We’re working with GOHSEP on that.”
Even after the freeze, hardships remain for the area.
Many homes in the vicinity of Shreveport – the state’s third largest city – have minimal water pressure, he said.
“It’s been going on that way for the past seven or eight days, and that’s what spawned me to get involved and get my helpful resources from my constituents here to assist them there in Shreveport there,” LaCombe said. “Even though the storm is over, it’s going to take a while to get the infrastructure back in order again.”
The plight in Lake Charles is particularly tough because of the damage which remains from Hurricane Laura, which battered the state with 150 mph winds in late August. “Big Brown” brought food, water and other items to Lakes Charles during the aftermath of Laura.
“This freeze and water shortage only poured salt on an open wound,” he said. “The need is there, and I’m going to make sure everything gets to that area.”