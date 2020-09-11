NEW ROADS – Morganza resident Jonathan Stoute makes no bones about it – he has a lot of opinions. =.
The issues will come to the forefront Saturday when he hosts the first-ever “Freedom Unity Parade” along Main Street in New Roads. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., will also feature several guest speakers, headlined by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, that includes Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Iberia and Opelousas.
Stoute, whose “Truth Talk” forums appear on social media, hopes the event will bring together residents who feel disenfranchised by government.
“The problem is that we don’t have men of courage, where do we find courage? In the word unity, and that’s coming together and finding the truth,” he said.
“Here’s the problem: When you say you want to talk about truth, they feel you’re being disrespectful. … I’m not being unkind or cursing you or how you should live. I just want to give facts, but people get upset and that’s the common nature of human.”
He has been particularly critical of the state’s handling of the pandemic, ranging from the total number of cases to the mask mandates and businesses that have been ordered to stay closed due to restrictions.
Stoute requested time to speak during the Pointe Coupee Parish Council meeting Sept. 8, when he voiced his disagreement on statistics from state and federal health officials on the total number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.
“People did not die from COVID, but from underlying causes … and it’s been proven over and over again,” he said.
Stoute says his comments have brought him a lot of people who agree, and many who disagree.
“Here’s the problem: When you way you want to talk about truth, people feel you’re being disrespectful,” he said. “I’m not being unkind or cursing you or how you should live. I just want to give facts, but people get upset and that’s the common nature of humans.”
He has also disagreed with the parish mosquito abatement program and says the same two symptoms found in toxins used for mosquito abatement are also found in COVID.
“I have a neighbor who gets sick from the mosquito abatement spray,” he said.
Stoute has worked with Operation Golden Arrow, started by state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, who represents District 1 in Bossier and Caddo parishes. The coalition, on its website, describes itself as “an active and organized group of patriots across the state of Louisiana who share the strength and determination to keep moving forward until we pierce the wall of tyranny”
Stoute defines the group as “a movement for the state to gain back the basic rights that are in our constitution and the basic congruency of the public being able to speak with persons necessary in the right format, such as the governor and other public officials.”
He said the group distributes information packets on both government and industry.
“We can be unified not just by Facebook posts, but from the truth in that information in which we can share it with one another, and proactively know the law and we can engage in the community, and that’s why Operation Golden Arrow is here,” Stoute said. “I don’t dislike or hate any person. I either disagree or very strongly disagree with what they’re doing, and I think there’s a time when people be able to say they’re conscious to say they’re alright and that.
“I think we need to go back to the listing of a fundament government entity and what is truly listed in the Constitution of the United States and we need to explore ways to get back to it,” he said