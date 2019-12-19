Editor’s note: This is the first in a series on the shortage of volunteers in area fire departments locally and statewide.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning remembers an era when young people stepped up either for full-time work or volunteerism in local fire departments.
Those times have changed.
The number of active volunteers over the last 10 years has dropped 60 percent. Some have remained with the forces in rural and urban departments, but the law of averages is rearing its head.
The average age of volunteers is 45-50, and the number of those willing to join the force continues to decline.
“We’re seeing fire departments losing their insurance ratings because they’re not producing an adequate number of personnel for fire stations,” he said. “You’re seeing more fire departments from other jurisdictions cross jurisdictional lines because of the lack of manpower and the need for backup you don’t have.
“The biggest issue is that it puts the public in danger, and you put the firefighters in danger because there’s a smaller number of firefighters you need to extinguish a building fire,” Browning said. “It’s putting people in harm’s way, for sure.”
Much of the issue involves pay.
Fulltime firefighters, particularly in rural area, rarely earn more than $50,000 per year. The state supplemental pay tacks on an additional $500 per month, but the turnover rate remains high, Browning said.
“The pay is making it hard for us to get new people through the door, because they can get more money somewhere else,” he said. “After five-plus years, their pay is still not usually what it should be, but many stay merely out of dedication to service.”
It’s not that firefighters see their work as a path to wealth.
Instead, it’s the long hours, the demands and the danger that come with the less-than-stellar salaries, Browning said.
“There’s not a single firefighter who does the job because of the pay, and if that was the reason why they did it, they never would’ve done it in the first place,” he said. “Pay is an issue, and the problem is more on the front end with attracting them, especially when the salary is so low and there are so many other jobs that require you to work 24 hour shifts and to be away from your family 24 hours straight.
“There are a lot of dynamics that put a lot of hardship on families when you choose that type of career,” Browning said. “The lack of volunteers forces a lot more work on those who do respond. They get mentally and physically exhausted as they put themselves into harm’s way.”
The method to identify a solution proves as challenging as the problem itself.
In an era of declining tax revenue in rural parishes and municipalities, the task of improving pay for firefighters proves much easier said than done.
The discussion needs to move to higher ground, Browning said.
“I think it’s high time we make this a statewide issue and bring our partners together, but we’re looking for other states to do it,” he said. “Other states actually maintain statewide firefighting assets and personnel to help communities that don’t have what they need.
“I think it’s time to look at the problem as a statewide problem, in which you have a well-funded department in one jurisdiction and a poorly funded department in another jurisdiction,” Browning said. “The conversation needs to turn to how the state can provide additional leadership to local fire protection, just as we’ve done with other areas of public safety.”
A recent legislative auditor report from state Legislative Auditor Purpera on rural Louisiana cities talks about financial trouble, which means the fire service in those areas is probably suffering.
Many parishes struggle with how to address aging infrastructure, including sewer and water lines, along with issues involving roads, utilities and public safety.
“It’s probably not on the highest priorities because those cities are trying to maintain other issues,” Browning said. “It seems to be an epidemic on a lot of proportions, and we’re working together on ways to discuss it, but at the end of the day it’s going to take additional state leadership and support to overcome those needs.”
Two strands of funding come from the state level. The first is a 2 percent fire insurance rebate, and the other is supplemental pay, one of the only mechanisms in place to retain firefighters.
For better or for worse, the money trickles down from the state general fund.
“When they college the tax, it funnels down to the local level, but it becomes a problem during economic downturns,” Browning said.
He listed the pay issues on the concerns of needs he forwarded to Gov. John Bel Edwards for the next four years.
Regardless the outcome, it will come down to available funds, he said.
“Volunteers bear the sacrifice, but we need innovative funding,” Browning said.
Merger concepts may help the problem. He believes it could reduce complications through direction.
Even with a merger, it will take additional revenue to solve the problem.
“There’s no pulling out the door,” he said. “We don’t have the resources, and that’s troublesome.”
Next Week: How Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut wants to address the issue.