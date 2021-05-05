ROBERT – A spike in juvenile crimes brought area officials to this unincorporated community at the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany Parish border to see what they now consider the prototype for youth rehabilitation.
Representatives from law enforcement and the judicial branch of the 18th Judicial District toured the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
The trip is the first step in District Attorney Tony Clayton’s goal to establish a similar facility for Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Clayton put the wheels in motion after he talked to lawyer Henry Olinde, an Oscar resident who has worked some juvenile cases during his career.
“They do an exceptional job at the Florida Parishes facility, and while they have population of up to 150 beds, we don’t need more than 25 percent of their capacity,” he said. “I’d like to replicate what they’ve done.”
Clayton said he believes the plan could come to fruition, but it would probably require a millage.
“I didn’t think so at first, but now I think so, but once we put a dent in juvenile crimes, which decreases property values, this would make it a more wholesome place to raise a family without fear of something that happens criminally to your loved ones,” he said.
The facility operates under the auspices of the Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District, created in 1986 through a state legislative resolution for the 21st and 22nd Judicial districts. It encompasses the parishes of Livingston. St. Helena, St. Tammany, and Washington.
It operates under the Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice Commission, composed of eight commissioners.
The district operates off a 10-year, 3-mill property tax paid by the five parishes. It generates approximately $9 million per year.
The facility opened in 1994 with a 31-bed capacity and has since grown to 133 beds. It has become one of the most highly regarded facilities of its kind in the U.S.
The facility provides education in a cooperative endeavor with the Tangipahoa school system. It also teaches arts, gardening, cooking and other activities.
Facility Director Joey Dominick says he has seen the merits of the program. He gets calls on almost a daily basis from former detainees, who share their stories with him.
“I have some who call and tell me they’re working as a mechanic, a job in retail or sanitation … all of them are productive,” he said.
“I even had one call from Washington, D.C., to tell me he was now working for the Department of Homeland Security, and it’s stories like that which make me love this program.”
A merit system that promotes proper behavior and responsibility serves as one of the cornerstones.
“They do an exceptional job, Clayton said. “We believe that partnership will eventually lead us to having a state-of-the-art facility, and that we will be able to help fight juvenile crime and help facilitate the educational components so when they’re released, they can be productive citizens.”
Olinde said he believes the guidance and discipline could turn detainees into productive citizens.
“We can’t change bad behavior, but in the case of a detention center, we could instill the sense of discipline and hopefully ambition and satisfaction for doing something they didn’t get from not having parents to teach them,” he said. “If we can make this happen, it would be worthwhile.”
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who spent many years around young people when he worked as a DARE officer, said he considers the guidance and structure some of the best attributes of the facility.
“They know what’s going on with the kids, and it’s operated like a well-oiled machine.
“We all know it’s needed and it’s a task for all of us in three parishes to fund a facility like that and get the quality educators to run it,” Thibodeaux said. “It could make a big difference.”
“We hope that it would curb crime, get these juveniles some type of education and some type of vocation,” Thibodeaux said.
Education – the biggest key to a productive life – makes the difference, Chief Deputy Brad Jofrrion said.
“What was so impressive is that they were networked with the Tangipahoa school system, supplying their education,” he said.
“We walk by the classroom and we hear no noise. They’re in the classroom paying attention to their instructors.”
Any program that could reduce a prison population could help, Thibodeaux said.
Approximately $2 million of the Sheriff Office’s $11.5 million annual budget goes to the Pointe Coupee Detention Center.
“And that just covers housing, meals and medical care there,” Thibodeaux said. “There are no rehabilitation activities there due to budget and COVID-19.”
The quandary becomes worse when the parish does not have a cell to detain a juvenile.
The agency is charged $200 per day to house a juvenile at another facility.
One detainee was held for 18 months, which amounted to a bill of $90,000 for the stay.
“We could be doing so many better things with that money,” Thibodeaux said.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the increasingly violent nature of juveniles warrants the need for a facility.
He said the number of juvenile offenders also spiked through legislation when state law raised the minimum age for trial as an adult from 17 to 18.
“We have a large-scale amount of people who are in that window, so we need to have a place for those convicted of more serious crimes so we can get those people off the streets,” Stassi said.
“We’ve had some juveniles who have done some really bad crimes, but all in all, we don’t have the type of crimes we’ve seen in East Baton Rouge Parish.
“But when they do have these crimes, we need to have a place for these juveniles to be housed because some of these criminals do not need to be put back on the street,” he said.
Stassi said he has talked with Clayton about a juvenile detention facility, but three parishes may not be enough to support it.
“Historically, you have to go more than three parishes to keep the beds full, especially with the criteria you have for juveniles with all the rules and regulations,” Stassi said. “It’s a monumental deal financially.”
The St. James Juvenile Detention Center was a highly touted state-of-the-art facility when it opened in 1991, but the costs became unsustainable.
The facility – which served Ascension, St. James and Assumption parishes – shuttered in July 2013.
A facility would only succeed through a long-term plan before dirt, bricks and mortar enter the equation, Stassi said.
“The problem is that you can’t just wake up one morning and decide you’re going to have this kind of facility,” he said. “It takes quite an undertaking to have something like that.”
The parishes will never know what benefit it could have until transition from talk to action, Olinde said.
“You can feel guilty or privileged, but nothing’s going to change without action,” he said. If we can get people to move on it, something can happen.
“But talking about it is just not good enough,” he said. “Unfortunately, that happens too often.”