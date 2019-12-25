BATON ROUGE – As another fireworks season begins, the state Fire Marshal’s Office encourages Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them.
More than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2019 New Year season, the office said.
It is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the Fire Marshal’s Office in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed.
The sales season extends through Jan. 1.
The Fire Marshal’s Office encourages families to choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own.
Consumers should make sure the stand they are purchasing fireworks from has been permitted by the office.
Shoppers can request to see permit information from any retail fireworks business.
The Fire Marshal’s Office encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to (800) 256-5452 or by visiting the website lasfm.org.
A study by the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission shows that more than 9,000 firework-related injuries were reported in 2018.
To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the Fire Marshal’s Office advises:
• Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish.
• Never allow children to light fireworks.
• Never operate fireworks while impaired.
• Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.
• Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.