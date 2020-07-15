NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee Parish could see changes in state and federal representation, along with a loss in eligibility for public works and grant funding – among other benefits – based on the current numbers for the ongoing 2020 census.
Pointe Coupee Parish ranks 51st across the state for self-participation in the census, with only 45.5 percent participation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The continued lack of participation has elevated the concerns of the parish officials and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, who discussed the matter at the Pointe Coupee Parish Council meeting Tuesday night.
“A whole host of issues could affect us, “he said. “So much of the data that they compile in this census affects how we operate and how we qualify for the public works projects that affect our quality of life.”
Parish Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux, who opened discussion on the census during closing remarks, said he will make a strong push to increase participation before time runs out.
“The census participation in our parish is abysmal, so we need to make a push to get our citizens to go ahead and get out census data to the federal government,” he said. “It’s the only way to make sure we can get resources from state and federal programs.
“We need to make sure every person in Pointe Coupee is counted so we don’t lose participation,” Boudreaux said.
To particpate in the 2020 census, log on to www.2020census.gov.
New Roads faces a decline of at least 5.8 percent, based on the 2018 estimated population of 4,553. The parish seat grew steadily from 2,255 in 1940 to a peak of 5,303 in 1990.
The count trickled to 4,966 in 2000 and 4,831 in 2010.
Livonia faces a slight decline from 1,442 in 2010 to 1,412, based on the 2018 estimate.
Fordoche could see a drop of only 26 residents based on the estimate from 2016, while Morganza estimates from 2016 showed a dip of 19 residents from the 2010 population of 610.
Here’s how Pointe Coupee municipalities rank in the statewide response:
• New Roads (76th) 54.2 percent.
• Livonia (169th) 44.2 percent.
• Fordoche (182nd) 43.1 percent.
• Morganza (205th) 39.4 percent.