NEW ROADS -- Two consecutive weeks of COVID percent positivity under 5 percent have paved the way for Pointe Coupee bars and saloons to resume business.
The benchmarks Pointe Coupee achieved over the last two weeks will allow doors to reopen at watering holes that did not have a license to sell food.
“It’s good to see the parish and state make progress in the right direction,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut told The Banner on Wednesday.
The official date to reopening had not been announced Wednesday afternoon. Thibaut said he was in the process of sending a letter to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Office of the State Fire Marshal that Pointe Coupee Parish will opt in to reopening bars that operate under the “alcohol general” permits for liquor establishments that do not sell food.
The percent positivity of tests for the week Sept. 17-23 was 2.40, down from 3.90 for Sept. 10-16. LDH updates the figures on Wednesdays.
“It’s great to see numbers going down, but we still encourage people to take the necessary precautions,” said Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “There are specific rules in the mandate even when the establishments reopen, so officials could come in, find violations and pull permits, and we don’t want to see that happen.”
East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana and West Baton Rouge also fell in compliance with the mandate to reopen.
The four parishes reached the benchmark one week after Iberville became the first parish in the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area whose positivity percentages dropped low enough to reopen drinking establishments.
The Phase 1 “Shelter in Place” order closed the establishments, but they reopened in Phase 2. A spike in cases attributed to bar settings led to an order from Gov. Edwards for those establishments to close once again after the Fourth of July.
The following rules will prevail upon the reopening:
--Bars will be able to open at 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people, indoors for customers seated for tableside service.
--They may have no more than 50 customers outdoors, socially distanced, seated for tableside service.
--No live music will be allowed. All drinks must be ordered at the table and delivered by bar staff to the table.
--Sale and service of alcohol at bars, when they reopen, must end at 11 p.m.
Gov. Edwards changed the closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. one week after he issued the executive order.
When re-opened, no one under the age of 21 is permitted in any bar.