The New Roads Main Street Program was selected along with 25 other communities across Louisiana to earn national accreditation through the Main Street Program, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced last week.
The local program met performance standards over the past year and wase recognized for commitment to preservation-based economic development and economic revitalization through the Main Street Approach, Nungesser said.
“Louisiana’s Main Street communities persevered through one of the toughest economic years they have ever faced,” he said.
“Now that we are on the road to recovery, our Main Street communities will be needed now more than ever – they are the heartbeat of many of our smaller towns and communities.
“It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 25 Louisiana Main Street communities for remaining vigilant during tough times and showing they are Louisiana Strong,” Nungesser said.
For the local program, the honor is a culmination of work throughout the history of the program, said Paula Lambert, New Roads Main Street director.
“I’m thankful that Mayor Cornell Dukes, George Miller and Lynnette Nelson have had the foresight to keep this program going,” Lambert said.
“Our city has been a member for more than 25 years, and it’s such a wonderful program that I’m very thankful to be a part of it … things are getting better and better.”
The Market at the Mill events coordinated by Betty Fontaine and the car shows Miller promotes twice a year play a vital role in attracting residents and tourists to the Main Street area, she said.
Miller’s efforts to install plaques on buildings – including the original use of the structure and the year it was built – have drawn attention to the area.
In April, the New Roads City Council approved extending its Main Street district southward to the King Theater and Poydras Center, and northward to North Carolina Street.
It will provide grant eligibility to businesses and commercial entities in the historic area, including the Poydras Center – originally Poydras High School – which houses the Pointe Coupee Historical Society, Arts Council of Pointe Coupee and Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism.
Discussion on the extension began when members of the Pointe Coupee Historical Society expressed a desire to be part of the district, said Lambert, who has served as the city’s Main Street Program director since January.
The grant access is a major benefit to the program. Preservation of historical significance serves as a cornerstone of the program.
Since its inception in 1984, the Louisiana Main Street Program has led to the creation of 14,196 new jobs, 3,347 new businesses and $958,382,683 in improvements, according to its website.
Other Louisiana Main Street Programs that received national accreditation included: Abbeville, Columbia, Crowley, Denham Springs, DeRidder, Donaldsonville, Franklin, Hammond, Homer, Houma and Leesville.
Also, Minden, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Iberia, Old Algiers, Opelousas, Plaquemine, Ruston, Slidell, St. Francisville, St. Martinville, Thibodaux and Winnsboro.
Overall, Louisiana Main Street communities have seen $956 million in total investment, $460 million in private investment, $496 million in new construction and rehabilitation, 9,600-plus new jobs, 2,000-plus new businesses and 171,000 volunteers since 2004.
Louisiana Main Street, in partnership with the National Main Street Center, annually evaluates each local organization’s performance to identify those local programs meeting 10 national performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determines the communities are building comprehensive and sustainable
revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting program progress and actively preserving historic buildings.