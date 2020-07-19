NEW ROADS -- A man is in custody on a murder charge after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night at a local park, according to city police.
Arrington Lemay, 19, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Avian Brisco at Emmit Douglas Park, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Sunday.
Lemay surrendered to police Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at Emmitt Douglas Park, on 10th Street.
Brisco was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lemay was also charged with possessing a weapon in a firearm-free zone.
He is in custody at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center Bond has not yet been set. The shooting was the first homicide of the year in New Roads.
More details will follow.