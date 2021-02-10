The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted both of the 2021 New Roads Mardi Gras parades for the first time since World War II, but it has not halted the city’s spirit of tradition.
The City of New Roads coordinated with the Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, Community Center Carnival and New Roads Lions Clubs and other committed groups and individuals to provide a safe observance for 2021.
A “drive-thru” began Saturday, Feb. 6, in which motorists viewed many elaborate Mardi Gras floats and displays from across Louisiana.
The event will continue through Fat Tuesday in the landmark Cotton Oil Mill “seed house” adjacent to Community Park.
Hours for viewing the floats are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.
Admission is $10 per vehicle. The ticket is good for multiple visits per day.
Tickets must be displayed on driver’s phone or printed and placed inside the driver’s-side window. A maximum of eight occupants is allowed per vehicle, and decorated vehicles making the drive-through are eligible for prizes.
Motorists should enter the Oil Mill property at the head of Community Street and through barricades on a counterclockwise path to, through and out of the seed house.
At the same time, participants in the decorated auto contest will be judged via continuous webcam, according to Paula H. Clayton of the Krewe of I Love Mardi Gras.
New Roads will provide 24-hour protection of the floats. All on-duty security and personnel – as well as costumed volunteers – will offer gift bags of beads, masks and other Carnival treats.
On Saturday and Sunday, antique vehicles and barbecue set-ups outside the mill will represent the Mardi Gras “tailgating” so much a part of past celebrations, according to George Miller, of New Roads’ Main Street Program.
The city also will host a “Yardi Gras” competition in which prizes will be awarded for most elaborate home and yard displays.
Local radio station 107.7 will resound through the days with Carnival music and specially-broadcast interviews on the history of the celebration.
Parties desiring to display a float in the display or vehicle in the contest, or to participate as a vendor at the Oil Mill, should contact Larenda Broussard at (225) 638-5360 ext. 401 or (337) 380-1321. Admission tickets for the float viewing are available online at newroads.net or bontempstix.com.
PRIOR SUSPENSIONS
While 2021 marks the 14th suspension or cancellation of Carnival parades in New Orleans, the New Roads festival was suspended only from 1943-1945, due to World War II.
New Roads’ two parades are the only ones of record to roll in the Gulf South during 1942, while all others were cancelled due to the nation’s recent entry into the war.
A materials shortage halted both parades from 1943-45.
New Roads’ morning parade, established by legendary showman James “Jimmy” Boudreaux and colleagues in 1922 and known since 1959 as the Community Center Carnival, did not roll in 1950 or 1951, following Boudreaux’ 1949 death; in 1958 on account of reorganization; nor in 1965 during a boycott at the height of the Civil Rights movement. In each of the years above, however, the Lions’ afternoon parade did take place.