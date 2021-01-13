The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to a decision to cancel the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and march scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18.
The cancellation marks the first time in decades that the City of New Roads has not held a march and program in honor of the slain civil rights leader, who promoted nonviolent methods for people to gain equality.
“With all the events that took place over the last year – especially the violence last week in our nation’s Capitol – we need to remember that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of peace, love and understanding,” said Myron Porche, president of the New Roads Branch NAACP. “It’s up to us, the people of this nation, to make sure his legacy never dies.”
The celebration of King’s legacy has been an annual tradition in Pointe Coupee Parish, even before his birthday became a national holiday in 1986.