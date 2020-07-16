Mayor Cornell Dukes supports governor's mandate to wear masks
- Staff Report
- Updated
- 1 min to read
NEW ROADS -- Mayor Cornell Dukes is reinforcing the statewide proclamation issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, requiring all residents in the City of New Roads to wear masks when going out in public to combat the coronavirus.
The statewide mandate took effect Monday, July 13.
”As cases of coronavirus surge in Louisiana, keeping the residents of New Roads safe is priority,” Dukes said. “I’m requesting that all citizens in the City of New Roads adhere to Governor Edward’s mandate. Wearing a face mask should not be depicted as a burden yet a means to protect the lives of our family, friends, and community.”
The statewide mandate comes after a surge in coronavirus cases across the state of Louisiana and a revision of the extended Phase Two reopening order. The revision limits the size of indoor gatherings to 50 and outdoor gathering, if social distancing cannot be complied. Under the new revision, bars are closed allowing curbside takeout or delivery service only.
“Frontline workers continue to work tirelessly to save lives. Many of them working long hours with a face mask on. We must do the right thing. I encourage all residents to wear a face mask to slow the spread and eliminate this virus,” Dukes said.
According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), coronavirus (COVID-19) spread from person to person mainly through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Despite feeling healthy, presymptomatic or asymptomatic coronavirus carriers could spread the deadly virus.
Using a face mask is a simple way to lessen the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
Residents should wear face mask that covers the mouth and nose, in enclosed areas. This includes grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, libraries, restaurants and other businesses opened under Phase Two.
