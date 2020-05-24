-Susan Early learned her career skill long before she finished high school, and she now uses it to pay forward for what her mother taught her.
Early has formed the nonprofit organization Cupboard 12:13 through her business Signature Southern Cuisine.
The non-profit has served more than 3,000 free meals to children, hospitals and senior living centers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, she has provided free meals for “Sunday Fun Day” youth activities, as well as hospitals, Pointe Coupee Parish government and the City of New Roads.
Lunches have included fried chicken or fried catfish, along with side items and dessert.
She doled out 61 meals Monday, May 18, to the City of New Roads administration and employees.
“It’s my way of thanking officials, health-care personnel and local government for all they’ve done,” Early said.
“It takes a lot of time and prep, and we have five or six people up well before dawn and working well into the night to prepare meals, but it’s all to help the community.”
She did not have to pay a dime for cooking lessons that led to her success.
Early learned from her mother, who had 30 years of experience in food service through Pointe Coupee General Hospital and the Pointe Coupee Nursing Home, where she worked as head cook.
“I took what my mother gave me and ran with it,” she said. “I was blessed with the talent, and I was blessed to have a mother who taught me so well, so this is my way of giving back.”