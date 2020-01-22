The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board has less than three weeks to decide the direction it will take on tax proposals to generate revenue for teacher pay raises and improvements on student transportation.
The Feb. 12 meeting will mark the last step by board members on how they will seek the nine mills that would go before voters on the May 9 ballot.
The board could ask for two millages or combine it into one millage. No decision has been made.
The revenue would help the parish retain quality teachers and implement much-needed improvement in the transportation system.
Board members in a special meeting Jan. 13 agreed on a resolution of intent on two millages that they would bring before voters.
“Right now, the intent is to go with the two resolu-tions, but it’s still subject to debate,” School Board Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
The millages would not prevent cost-cutting pro-posals that Canezaro and Chief Financial Officer Steven Langlois issued to the School Board. The proposed cuts will go up for a vote at the School Board meeting tonight (Jan. 23.)
“The cuts we recommended would only allow us to break even,” she said. “At this point, we need both cost savings and we need to generate revenue.”
The property tax on the books for the Pointe Coupee Parish school system has remained the same since 1978.
Under the proposed millage for teacher pay, admin-istrators and certified teachers would receive a $7,000 per year pay raise, while support personnel would bring home an extra $3,500 annually.
The board must submit the proposal to the Louisi-ana Bond Commission immediately after members make the final call on the millage requests.
The proposal comes when the parish continues to grapple with a steady flow of turnover among teachers in the school system.
More than 50 percent of teachers who work in the Pointe Coupee school system over the past five years have left to take similar jobs that pay upward of $10,000 more per year in neighboring school sys-tems.
Teachers in Pointe Coupee receive an annual start-ing salary of $39,142, which reflects a $1,000 per year pay hike legislators passed in the 2019 session.
But the salaries for Pointe Coupee Parish teachers remain the lowest in the greater Baton Rouge area.
By comparison, Iberville Parish teachers start at $50,706, while West Baton Rouge Parish educators bring home $48,733 their first year on the job.
Educators in the Zachary Community School Sys-tem receive a starting salary of $47,722, while teachers in West Feliciana make $46,972 during Year 1. Starting salary for teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish is $45,500 per year.
Teachers in the Central Community School System earn a starting salary of $40,085, but the Central School Board recently approved a 12 percent pay hike for all teachers, effective in the next school year.
The Southern regional average for teachers is $52,178. The national average public-school salary is $60,477.
The transportation costs represent the second great-est expenditure for the school system, behind maintenance. A total of $3.5 million in tax revenue covered costs of transportation, but that figure will increase to $3.63 million next year.
“In addition to being very costly, it’s one of the are-as most needy of improvement,” Canezaro said. “With more money, we could put more routes in place to curb the long commute times for students before and after school.”
The additional revenue for transportation would al-low the board more leverage to add new bus routes. It would also curb the amount of time students spend on buses going to and from school each day.
Residents have complained to the board on numer-ous occasions about their children waiting on bus routes as early as 5 a.m. and returning home after 5 p.m.