Iris Mix entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 11, 2022. She was born Iris Solar, in Oakland, LA on September 27, 1939, to parents Ambrose and Marie Solar. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy in New Roads, she married Edward Mix. Together, they raised their five children in New Roads: Bridget, Kurt, Craig, Renee, and Patrick. Granny loved and was adored by her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Iris leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and other relatives. Family was everything to Iris who fondly referred to her as Granny and Nanny. She kept an impeccable calendar of everyone’s visits so she could remember the joy of those days or chastise you for how many days it had been since you had visited. Iris was a true friend and confidant, a great listener and encourager, always offering prayers, love and support to all who knew her. A woman of strong and unwavering faith, she could be found in St. Mary’s Church or Chapel on a daily basis praying for her family and friends. She loved cheering for the LSU Lady Tigers basketball team with her best friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Marie Cavalier Solar, her husband of 49 years, Edward Paul Mix, her beloved grandson, Steven Brock Mix and her sister and best friend, Lee Hotard. “Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.” – Proverbs 31:25-28
Visitation was at Niland’s Funeral home on February 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 12 p.m. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shahab Mohseni, Lane Fraleigh, Mark Hotard, Chris Hendrix, Michael Brown, and John Mason Hendrix. Honorary Pallbearer: Her godson, Keith Hotard.
In honor of Iris, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.