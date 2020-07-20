BATON ROUGE – An additional 3,186 cases brought the statewide coronavirus case total near the 95,000-mark Monday, while the Pointe Coupee tally increased by 21, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
A spike of 3,186 cases – the largest single-day increase for Louisiana – brought the total to 94,892. The death toll of 3,462 includes 29 more fatalities from Sunday.
The update includes a backlog of 1,583 cases, with specimen collection dates ranging from May 18 to July 13.
The total number of hospitalizations reached 1,508, an increase of 39 from Sunday. Ventilator use reached 192, up 15 from Sunday.
The case total in Pointe Coupee reached 520, while the death toll remained 28. The figures were based on nearly 5,000 tests – 4,276 from commercial labs and 503 from the state.
The number of patients presumed recovered was 53,288, as of July 14.
AROUND THE AREA
East Baton Rouge – 8,578 cases, 289 deaths
Livingston – 1,990 cases, 43 deaths
Ascension – 1,976 cases, 65 deaths
St. Landry – 1,527 cases, 65 deaths
St. Martin – 1,524 cases, 30 deaths
Iberville – 921 cases, 44 deaths
Avoyelles – 655 cases, 20 deaths
West Baton Rouge – 479 cases, 32 deaths
East Feliciana – 407 cases, 34 deaths
West Feliciana – 289 cases, 14 deaths
St. Helena – 169 cases, one death
STATEWIDE
Jefferson – 12,486 cases, 501 deaths
Orleans – 9,370 cases, 546 deaths
Caddo – 5,041 cases, 258 deaths
Lafayette – 5,001 cases, 59 deaths
St. Tammany – 3,790 cases, 189 deaths
Ouachita – 3,643 cases, 95 deaths
Calcasieu – 4,481 cases, 84 deaths
Rapides – 2,371 cases, 90 deaths
Terrebonne – 2,124 cases, 68 deaths
Bossier – 1,602 cases, 47 deaths