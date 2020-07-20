COVID-19 TESTING

Courtney Bello, a nurse with Arbor Family Health, gives a COVID-19 testing kit to a resident during a recent drive-through screening at Rosenwald Elementary School. 

 John Dupont | The Banner

BATON ROUGE – An additional 3,186 cases brought the statewide coronavirus case total near the 95,000-mark Monday, while the Pointe Coupee tally increased by 21, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

A spike of 3,186 cases – the largest single-day increase for Louisiana – brought the total to 94,892. The death toll of 3,462 includes 29 more fatalities from Sunday.

The update includes a backlog of 1,583 cases, with specimen collection dates ranging from May 18 to July 13.

The total number of hospitalizations reached 1,508, an increase of 39 from Sunday. Ventilator use reached 192, up 15 from Sunday.

The case total in Pointe Coupee reached 520, while the death toll remained 28. The figures were based on nearly 5,000 tests – 4,276 from commercial labs and 503 from the state.

The number of patients presumed recovered was 53,288, as of July 14.

AROUND THE AREA

East Baton Rouge – 8,578 cases, 289 deaths

Livingston – 1,990 cases, 43 deaths

Ascension – 1,976 cases, 65 deaths

St. Landry – 1,527 cases, 65 deaths

St. Martin – 1,524 cases, 30 deaths

Iberville – 921 cases, 44 deaths

Avoyelles – 655 cases, 20 deaths

West Baton Rouge – 479 cases, 32 deaths

East Feliciana – 407 cases, 34 deaths

West Feliciana – 289 cases, 14 deaths

St. Helena – 169 cases, one death

STATEWIDE

Jefferson – 12,486 cases, 501 deaths

Orleans – 9,370 cases, 546 deaths

Caddo – 5,041 cases, 258 deaths

Lafayette – 5,001 cases, 59 deaths

St. Tammany – 3,790 cases, 189 deaths

Ouachita – 3,643 cases, 95 deaths

Calcasieu – 4,481 cases, 84 deaths

Rapides – 2,371 cases, 90 deaths

Terrebonne – 2,124 cases, 68 deaths

Bossier – 1,602 cases, 47 deaths