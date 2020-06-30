An additional 1,014 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths were added to the statewide totals for Tuesday, according to the report the Louisiana Department of Health released noon Tuesday.
The statewide total reached 58,095 and the number of deaths increased to 3,113.
As of Tuesday, the total in Pointe Coupee Parish reached 235 and the death toll was 27. The tally was based on results of 2,993 tests – 2,742 from commercial labs and 245 from the state lab.
Across Louisiana on Tuesday, hospitalizations rose to 781, up 44 from Monday and ventilator use increased to 79, up four from yesterday.
The increase marked the third time over 10 days that the daily totals increased by more than 1,000. The total of 1,486 cases reported Sunday also included a tally from Saturday when the LDH did not report the totals due to a planned power outage at the Benson Building in New Orleans, where the figures are tabulated each day.
The spike across Louisiana and much of the South prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards last Monday to keep the Phase 2 COVID restrictions in place another 28 days. Texas, Alabama and Georgia have also experienced large increases, while Florida – which reported 6,000 new cases over the weekend – is becoming the coronavirus “hot spot.”
The total number of patients presumed recovered reached 42,225, according to the weekly report on that figure the LDH released Sunday. The latest tally shows an increase of 2,433 from last week.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,699 cases; 270 deaths
Ascension: 1,171 cases, 58 deaths.
Livingston: 903 cases, 37 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 711 cases, 43 deaths.
St. Martin: 712 cases, 26 deaths.
St. Landry: 626 cases, 57 deaths.
Avoyelles: 319 cases, 13 deaths.
East Feliciana: 297 cases, 33 deaths.
West Feliciana: 246 cases, 14 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 238 cases, 30 deaths
St. Helena: 97 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 9,489 cases, 484 deaths.
Orleans: 7,851 cases, 534 deaths.
Caddo: 3,309 cases, 235 deaths.
Ouachita: 2,392 cases, 74 deaths.
St. Tammany: 2,308 cases, 175 deaths
Lafayette: 2,058 cases, 41 deaths.
Rapides: 1,536 cases, 59 deaths.
Calcasieu: 1,257 cases, 54 deaths.
Lafourche: 1,119 cases, 86 deaths
Terrebonne: 1,011 cases, 61 deaths
St. John the Baptist: 960 cases, 86 deaths