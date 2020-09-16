James Bellizaire knew he was more than just another number when he waited in a long line Wednesday in downtown New Roads.
He was part of a large turnout that ended in an estimate more than 1,000 for a census drive promoted by the city.
The event served as a final effort to boost the numbers on the city’s census count, which occurs every 10 years.
“We all know we need to be counted,” Bellizaire said. “Every person makes a difference.”
The event had been underway barely an hour when a line of more than 100 cars formed along St. Mary and neighborhood streets. Residents had a little extra incentive bear the long line.
Each participant received free fruit and produce, courtesy of the USDA.
In addition, the City of New Roads and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office provided free jambalaya dinners to help draw the crowd.
“The free food doesn’t hurt at all,” Bellizaire said. “But most of all, it’s important that we get an accurate count.”
The population count on the census serves as the basis for grant eligibility, public works programs, road work, schools and many other government programs.
The census is particularly crucial for small towns across America, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“This only happens every 10 years, so I wanted to do everything we could to get an accurate count,” he said.
“A lot of what we do in this city rests upon what happens in the census.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has posed an additional challenge.
Many residents have shied away from participation, but Dukes said he hoped the added incentives would them to the event.
“The citizens are the biggest reasons we did that,” he said.
“A lot of services offered in a community come from the population numbers, and they only have one chance to be counted every 10 years.”
The event also included a booth for voter registration.
Dukes said he did not know other cities in the area that held a largescale census participation drive.
“As far as I know, we’re the first and we certainly wanted to be the first,” he said. “I hope others will follow.”
The state would lose congressional representation, and a population dip in Pointe Coupee Parish could result in the division of House and Senate districts, along with less eligibility for federal grants.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has made a major push for participation in the census, either through online access or the traditional census-takers, who have already hit the streets.
Local and parish boards have pushed for participation to help with eligibility for grant funding and other help for public works projects.
Louisiana ranks 43rd in the nation in participation, with a total of 55.7 percent of residents who responded by phone, email or mailout.
Pointe Coupee Parish ranks 51st in participation among Louisiana’s 64 parishes.
New Roads faces a decline of at least 5.8 percent, based on the 2018 estimated population of 4,553. The parish seat grew steadily from 2,255 in 1940 to a peak of 5,303 in 1990.
The count trickled to 4,966 in 2000 and 4,831 in 2010.
Livonia faces a slight decline from 1,442 in 2010 to 1,412, based on the 2018 estimate.
Fordoche could see a drop of only 26 residents based on the estimate from 2016, while Morganza estimates from 2016 showed a dip of 19 residents from the 2010 population of 610.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau has extended its self-response timeline until Sept. 30. The 2020 Census can be completed in one of three ways: by mail, over the phone, or online.
More information can be found at 2020census.gov.