MORGANZA -- The Morganza Cultural District will bring a blast of holiday revelry in its Christmas event at the Ole’ Morganza High School site Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The event will feature plenty of activities for both children and adults, alike. Live music, train rides for kids, Christmas caroling, and delicious foods will make the evening a delightful get-a-way from those hectic shopping schedules and the hustle and bustle of the season.
Family photos will be taken with Santa, in front of the Melancon’s Café backdrop, which will be decorated entirely in Christmas delight. In addition, Santa will arrive by helicopter.
Doug Humphreys of Morganza’s Village One-Stop seeks names of interested
gumbo cook-off participants for this Christmas event. Those who wish to compete in the contest should call (225) 718-4446.
Vendors who want to part in the festivities should contact
Lyle Brown at (225) 978-9429. All registration forms are found on
The MCD is excited to announce that they have teamed up with Walmart, Elmo
Simmons & Sons Vaults, and Master Edmond’s Martial Arts in Morganza to
sponsor Christmas and Canvas, a unique art experience for children ages 5-14
years of age. The cost of this activity is $40 a child, but the first 30 registrants will
only pay $5.00.
The three-hour group-guided class that will begin promptly at
11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Each participant will leave with their very own
Christmas canvas. (Parents are expected to stay with participants at all times.)
For more information, visit MorganzaLA.com. Those without access to social media should contact Kevin Simmons at (254) 258-0310 to register. A ticket is required for participation.
The MCD will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys on Dec. 14 as a donation to give to a needy family this Christmas holiday. Those who attend are asked to bring a donation.
Also, the MCD sponsored its second Thanksgiving basket giveaway.
Participating businesses allowed people to register by visiting their
establishments. Over 575 entries were collected from eight participating businesses.
Because Old River Landing collected the most entries, the MCD put all of their
employees’ names in a drawing for a ham and turkey. Coming in with the second
most collected names was Village One Stop placed second for most names collected, and Spillway Café took third.
Brad Edmonds won the drawing, which was held Nov. 25.