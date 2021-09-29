A Morganza man was found guilty in district court Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder for a January 2020 altercation in which he fired shots at two Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff’s deputies.
Eighteenth Judicial District Court Judge Tonya Lurry rendered the verdict against Steven Witty, 37, after two days of testimony at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 2. The conviction carries a sentence between 20 and 50 years in prison.
“I think the judge has to look at his record, his age and make a decision,” said Assistant District Attorney Chad Aguillard, the prosecutor in the case. “The way I look at it, the judge did her job, so we should let her make a decision on the sentence and whatever it is, we’ll respect that.”
Witty, 36, had been held on a $2 million bond -- $1 million on each charge -- at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center since his arrest on Jan. 20, 2020.
Witty, armed with a high-powered rifle, positioned himself in a military-type setting after deputies were called to the scene to check on the welfare of his child, according to testimony.
The incident occurred one night after he attacked his wife and told her he and the child would leave the state and she would never see the child again, Aguillard said.
Witty’s wife called the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, which issued a warrant for his arrest, he said.
Both deputies have since resigned from the PCPSO and have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident, Aguillard said.
Defense attorney Cy D’Aquila said after the trial that he took issue with the charge that led to his client’s conviction.
“I think that it was a far stretch for the court to find specific intent on my client’s part,” he said. “I thought for sure I had outlined numerous cases and other circumstances that would’ve shown he wouldn’t have had specific intent to kill those deputies.”
Aguillard said in the closing argument that Witty intended to kill Pointe Coupee deputies Kevin Darensbourg and Daniel Franks when they answered to the call on a domestic disturbance at the residence on Fordoche Bayou Road in Morganza.
“He positioned himself in a “Rambo-type” defensive mode and fired the weapon at Deputy Daniel Franks and then loaded the gun and angled it toward Darensbourg and fired another round,” Aguillard said. “He took off running, he had an arsenal of weapons and had dug up a trench as if he was in Vietnam.”
Witty locked and barricaded his home when deputies and State Police surrounded his home, according to testimony.
Deputies then summoned backup and called for a SWAT team.
“Under Louisiana law, you can prove specific intent to kill by inference or admission,” Aguillard said in his closing argument. “The inference are his actions, getting an AR15, shooting it three times, shooting it at the direction of the officers, running in the house, barricading himself in – that’s inference.”
He said that first-degree murder or attempted first-degree murder – a specific intent to kill – could be carried by way of admission.
Lurry determined at the end that the use of a high-powered assault rifle also implied intent to kill.
He didn’t pick up a 22 – he picked up an AR-15, a high-powered assault rifle,” Aguillard said. “You can’t use that to shoot at police multiple times and say you didn’t intend to kill. It just doesn’t work like that.”
D’Aquilla, in his closing argument, said that Witty never put the gun to his shoulder, never took aim and never aimed at the police officers themselves.
“The vehicles weren’t hit, the police officers weren’t hit, and it made no impact,” D’Aquilla said.
While D’Aquilla disagreed with the charge of attempted first-degree murder, he did not excuse his client’s actions.
“We agree that what he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, and should’ve been found guilty, but on a lesser charge,” he said.
Witty suffered from severe depression at the time of the incident, according to D’Aquilla.
Thirteen days earlier, then-Coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman (who died earlier this year) issued a Positions Emergency Certificate for Witty. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office – overseen by Bud Torres, at the time – was supposed to get a mental health evaluation on Witty, D’Aquilla said.
“Unfortunately, my client’s mental state wasn’t to the point that we could’ve plead that as a defense,” he said. “On behalf of myself and my client, we express a sincere apology to the Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff’s deputies involved in incident and to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, in general.”
Alexander Nezgodinsky, a crisis negotiator for the Louisiana State Police was called to the scene on the night of the incident.
He said he was at the scene to mediate in the situation.
“It was a crisis situation, but he was nice and cooperative with me, and I had no issues communicating with him,” Nezgodinksy said. “But he said multiple times that he thought the domestic violence thing was (B.S.).”
Nezgodinsky also testified Witty said multiple times that “he’d kill those cops around his house.”
He said that as a crisis negotiator, he considered Witty’s word “100 percent an immediate threat.”
“The way we evaluate a threat is on what means they have to execute the plan,” Nezgodinsky said. “We knew for sure he had multiple weapons and he had intent because he did shoot directly at the officers, so there’s no doubt about it that it wasn’t a joking situation.”
Nezgodinsky testified that he told Witty his job was to save lives. He said he did not immediately know that evening if Witty’s wife and child were in the home at the time.
The crisis negotiations started around 10:46 p.m. and ended at 12:10 a.m., Nezgodinsky said.
In the aftermath of the crisis negotiations, Nezgodinsky said he explained the essence of the crisis negotiations.
He and Detective Cedric Epps spoke to Witty at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center. Nezgodinsky said it was customary to speak to the suspect 48 hours after an incident.
“Usually, a person will get their thoughts together after a cool-down period,” he said.
Nezgodinsky said he did not ask questions about domestic violence.
“My main goal for follow-up was to make sure it did not happen again,” he said.
(Note: Additional details will be coming for this story).