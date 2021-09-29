Lanie LaCoste was crowned 2021 Miss Pointe Coupee Queen Sugar.
She was crowned to represent the Pointe Coupee sugar industry and compete for the title of Louisiana Queen Sugar this week in New Iberia.
She was chosen Aug. 14, by a panel of judges from surrounding parishes. She was interviewed on her knowledge of the sugar cane industry locally and statewide.
Due to the cancellation of the event, she will represent the parish in 2022.
Lanie is the daughter of Sidney “Scooter” and Kristy LaCoste of Morganza.
She is a full-time junior at LSU with plans to attend LSU School of Dentistry.
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is a member of the Louisiana Fairs and Festivals Association.
These fairs, festivals and special events are a major part of tourism in Louisiana.