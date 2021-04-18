JARREAU – A motorcycle crash on Island Road took the life of a Denham Springs man Saturday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police Police.
Ryan Graham, 55, died from injuries he sustained in the crash on La. 413, east of La. 414, according to Taylor Scrantz, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The crash occurred as Graham traveled westbound on La. 413 on a 2010 Harley Davidson, according to findings in the preliminary investigation.
For reason still under investigation, the motorcycle exited the roadway to the left and struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, the motorcycle became airborne and struck a house bordering False River.
Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Graham sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Graham for analysis.
“Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course,” Scrantz said. “These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.”