High-water vehicles and helicopters checking rooftops aren’t in use this time, but the Louisiana National Guard – under the direction of a New Roads native – is playing a crucial role in the coronavirus pandemic.
"I couldn't be more proud of the great job that the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard are doing as we combat this health crisis,” said Brig. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard.
“Every day I see examples of real-life heroes, out there on the front line helping people,” Waddell said.
As of Monday, 927 National Guardsmen are involved in helping state, parish and municipal agencies, according to Col. Edward Bush, public affairs officer with the Louisiana National Guard.
"I try to remind people that in addition to the job they are doing, the help they are providing, they are also a beacon of hope for those who are struggling, or are sick, or are afraid,” Waddell said.
“Hope is a powerful thing; it can serve as an energy and a fuel when we need it ... and the best thing about hope is that it's highly contagious."
Bush can quickly run down the various missions of the National Guard.
It also is providing liaison officer teams to parish emergency operations centers.
• Traffic control and direction at drive-through testing sites.
• Personal protection equipment (PPE) training and support. Certified medical specialists go out to parishes to teach classes, Bush said, including how to use PPE, how to remove it it and clean up at the end of a shift.
• Engineer assessment. If an agency is looking at a building for a use, Bush said, the Army Corps of Engineers and National Guard engineers can come in and evaluate the building, will it meet their needs and what it will take to make it meet health and safety codes.
• Warehouses. “We have people who are good at logistics, moving commodities and equipment on a regular basis,” Bush said.
As commodities or material arrives, Guardsmen can determine where it is supposed to go and get on the right Guard truck and ship it out, he said.
The commodities distribution mission has yielded more than 366,555 N95 masks, 1,275,143 gloves, 300 ventilators and 49,650 Tyvek suits to medical sites.
• Operational planners are available for consultation to
• Medical support. In New Orleans, these Guardsmen have been helping turn the Morial Convention Center into a hospital, Bush said.
• Food banks. Many food banks rely on volunteers and the COVID-19 crisis has kept them at home. Guardsmen are helping at food banks in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
• Liasion officers are stationed in parishes and could help an emergency operations center determine its needs and submit a request to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. (CHECK THIS)
Bush cited an example of a local agency needing 1,000 cots. The National Guard doesn’t have the cots, but a liasion officer can help locate them and get them shipped.
Today’s enemy does not carry a weapon, but Guardsmen are on the front line of a health war.
Strict CDC-recommended hygiene measures are being enforced, Bush said. This includes monitoring Guardsmen’s temperature readings and overall health on a daily basis.
“The general has made it abundantly clear, the health and safety of our forces is crucial,” Bush said.
“It’s a little bit of discipline to enforce these procedures,” he said.
“If it were a hurricane, we might all be huddled elbow to elbow. That’s not the case here.”
Bush’s job also requires squelching rumors of a government takeover via the National Guard.
“Our primary focus on those missions is not necessarily to enforce the law, but rather keep the peace,” Bush has told the media.
"There is a lot of confusion and we’re helping to keep people calm and informed," he said. "We’re here to help, as needed."
So far, more than 21,300 Air and Army National Guardsmen nationwide have been activated by governors to help with the COVID-19 crisis response.
They are active in 18 states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
Guardsmen have not faced the challenges of a pandemic before, but their training allows them to adapt to the demands.
“This is a new thing,” Bush said. “We’ve been doing it for a few weeks, and we will be doing it for a few weeks more.
“The general has said this is not a short race, it’s a marathon.
We have to get our minds straight and be prepared for a big fight.”