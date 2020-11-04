Pointe Coupee Parish’s traditional Veteran’s Day celebration will continue, although it will have a few adjustments to ensure safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument adjacent to Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
The public is invited to attend. All local veterans will be acknowledged during the festivities, and organizers will take one extra step to ensure their safety.
“Normally we put out 100 chairs close together, but we’re using the whole parking lot so that we can keep the chairs six feet apart,” said New Roads Main Street Manager George Miller, the event coordinator and himself a U.S. military veteran.
“We will also serve the veterans their choice of pastalaya or jambalaya, along with their desert and drink, so that they don’t have to wait in line,” he said.
A New Roads native, Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, will deliver the keynote address.
He took over the leadership position earlier this year.
He is responsible for the deployment and coordination of programs, policies and plans for more than 11,500 members of the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard.
Waddell said he gets back to Pointe Coupee Parish when he can to see his mother and friends.
But it was special to come home last year and serve as the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony.
“I credit Pointe Coupee Parish and New Roads with who I am today. I’m grateful to everyone,” the 1985 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee told The Banner in a 2019 interview.
Waddell graduated from LSU in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education and general studies and received his commission as an Army officer.
He received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2012 and completed his master of science degree in homeland security from Northwestern State University this year.
Waddell served on active duty at Fort Polk for four years with assignments as platoon leader, 7th Engineer Battalion; platoon leader and executive officer, 814th Engineer Co.; and assistant S-3 provisional battalion and S-2, 46th Engineer Battalion.
His National Guard assignments include liaison officer, 225th Engineer Group; company commander, HHC 225th Engineer Group; company commander, Bravo Co.,1088th Engineer Battalion; S-1, 225th Engineer Group; and S-3, 528th Engineer Battalion.
Also, battalion commander, 769th Engineer Battalion; deputy commander and group commander, 139th Regional Support Group; brigade commander, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf cyusters, Louisiana Legion of Merit, Louisiana War Cross, Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge.
Waddell served as an engineer battalion commander in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Multinational Division-Baghdad.
The unit supported the 1st Calvary Division and 4th Infantry Division, building combat outposts, joint security stations, road repair and battalion support operations.
While teaching at Anococo High, he coached the boys baseball and basketball teams.
The baseball team reached the Class B finals in 2003, while the basketball team made the state semifinals in 2005 and finals in 2006.
Waddell was recognized in 2003 as Class B baseball coach of the year and in 2006 as basketball coach of the year.
“It’s good to see kids come back and tell me what they are doing with their lives,” he said.
“It makes you feel good. You don’t get the biggest paycheck,” while teaching, Waddell, but there are other rewards.
“A lot of them learn trades or bring skills to the National Guard,” Waddell said, “Once they finish with basic training and advanced individual training, they come back and are ready to help the National Guard.