A total of 1,888 new cases today brought the statewide total to 70,151, while 20 additional deaths brought the overall toll to 3,231, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released at noon today.
Hospitalizations dropped by 3 to 1,022, while 105 patients were using ventilators. Pointe Coupee Parish has 314 cases and 28 deaths.
Recovery total since March 12 has reached 46,334, according to the latest count released on Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the latest developments today at 2:30 p.m.