BATON ROUGE – An increase of nearly 2,200 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths brought the statewide COVID-19 total close to 89,000, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released at noon Friday.
The increase of 2,179 cases marked the fourth consecutive day – and seventh time in eight days – the daily count exceeded 2,000.
Hospitalization count reached 1,413, more than double the total in mid-May, while ventilator use increased to 161.
The case total increased to 467, up by nearly 100 cases on the last 10 days. The death toll remained 28.
The total on patients presumed recovered statewide was 53,288 as of the latest count on July 14, while tally is 198 in Pointe Coupee.
Testing has exceeded the one million mark statewide – 997,818 commercial tests and 46,212 by the state lab. A total of 4,542 tests have been administered in Pointe Coupee – 4,052 by commercial labs and 490 by the state lab.