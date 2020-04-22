Free face masks will be available for Pointe Coupee Parish residents Friday at fire departments across the parish.
Hansebrand Inc. donated the cloth face mask to Pointe Coupee Parish Government through the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Firefighters will distribute the masks in a drive-up line.
Distributions will be geographically disbursed by Parish Fire Districts in coordination with local law enforcement officers.
These masks can be used to help limit exposures while out in the public seeking essential services. These all-cotton face masks are washable, reusable, and designed for everyday wear.
"Our supply chain and product development experts created technical product specifications, including product chemistry, and samples of cotton masks in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that were approved by the FDA" Hanes said.
Mask Pickup Guidelines
- Stay in your vehicle.
- Follow the flow of traffic.
2 p.m.-3 p.n. – Residents 65 and older.
3 p.m.-5 p.m. – All other residents.
Pickup Sites
--Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 1
6456 La. 1, Innis.
--Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 2
Morganza Town Hall
--Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 3
6571 False River Road, Oscar.
--Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 4, backside of Livonia High School
--Pointe Coupee Fire District No. 5
2384 Morganza Hwy, New Roads.
Firemen will hand out masks on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The limit is four masks per vehicle.