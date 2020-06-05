NEW ROADS -- Sandbags will be available for Pointe Coupee Parish residents and businesses in preparation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday.
The following locations will have self fill Sand Bag stations starting at noon today.
Sand bag Locations:
Legonier Fire station
Innis Fire station
Lottie Fire station
Fordoche Fire station
Town of Livonia
Valverda Fire station
Morganza Fire station
Callaway Rd Fire station
Rougon Fire station
Grandbay Substation
False River Fire station
Waterloo Fire station
New Roads Training Station
Multi-Use Center
Parish Road Barn