Sandbags

A crew prepares sandbags in preparation of a potential flood in July 2019. Sandbags are now avaialble in Pointe Coupee Parish as residents buckle down for Tropical Storm Christobel, which is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday.

 File photo by John Dupont

NEW ROADS -- Sandbags will be available for Pointe Coupee Parish residents and businesses in preparation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday.

The following locations will have self fill Sand Bag stations starting at noon today.

Sand bag Locations:

Legonier Fire station

Innis Fire station

Lottie Fire station

Fordoche Fire station

Town of Livonia

Valverda Fire station

Morganza Fire station

Callaway Rd Fire station

Rougon Fire station

Grandbay Substation

False River Fire station

Waterloo Fire station

New Roads Training Station

Multi-Use Center

Parish Road Barn