COVID-19 TESTING

Courtney Bello, a nurse with Arbor Family Health, gives a COVID-19 testing kit to a resident during the drive-thru screening Wednesday at Rosenwald Elementary School, where 50 residents took the test in two hours. Testing on Friday at High School will run from 8 a.m. until noon, or as supplies last.

 John Dupont | The Banner

Nearly 2,100 new cases brought the statewide coronavirus total to 84,042, while 36 more deaths brought the toll to 3,315, according to La. Dept. of Health.

An additional 17 cases brought the Pointe Coupee case total to 430, while the death toll remained 28. The statewide hospitalizations and ventilator use held steady at 1,362 and 146, respectively.

