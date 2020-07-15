Nearly 2,100 new cases brought the statewide coronavirus total to 84,042, while 36 more deaths brought the toll to 3,315, according to La. Dept. of Health.
An additional 17 cases brought the Pointe Coupee case total to 430, while the death toll remained 28. The statewide hospitalizations and ventilator use held steady at 1,362 and 146, respectively.
