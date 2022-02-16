Two new coaches have come in to direct baseball programs at parish high schools for the 2022 season.
And while teaching their approach to the game to their players, they say they will be looking for leadership from those players who have experience.
John Michael Collins is the new coach at Livonia High and Will Cupit has come in to lead False River Academy.
That makes Nick Scelfo the “veteran” at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee after leading the Hornets to the Division IV semifinals last season.
In his first year as the Catholic-PC coach, Scelfo scrimmaged Scotlandville. The next year, it was Madison Prep.
“This past season we took on Class 2A quarterfinalist Newman and St. Michael,” he said.
“We want our kids prepared when we reach our tough district games and the playoff games,” Scelfo said.
“We played Notre Dame and St. Charles last year, and those weren’t pickup games. There are 5A teams that won’t schedule us.”
The Hornets lose two seniors, pitcher-shortstop Aiden Vosburg and pitcher-outfielder Chayse Burriege, whom he called “impactful players.”
“We were blessed to have them,” he said.
Among the key players this season will be a four-year starter, senior Logan Landry, first-team all-district catcher who hit .442, and Connor Lacour, first-team outfielder who hit .302 with 21 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Coming back on the mound will be Drew McKneely, first-team all-5-1A selection who compiled a 9-0 record with a 1.96 ERA and 41 strikeouts.
Last year, Catholic-PC had five freshmen start at one time or another, Scelfo said.
“We’re not shy about playing younger players,” he said. “It opens the door for younger talent.”
This has created the situation, according to Scelfo, that “We have depth everywhere; we’re probably two deep at every position, but every position is up for grabs.
“You have to learn how to play in a 1-0 game, to play defense. You run hard on every ground ball and put pressure on the defense.”
“Practice has been going good,” said Will Cupit, the first-year coach at False River. “We will be getting the basketball guys now that their season is ending.”
Cupit comes to False River after spending two years as a baseball assistant coach at West Feliciana and a year at St. Michael.
Cupit came to False River in January, which offered several challenges in off-season conditioning and the season itself.
“The team has worked hard. They had made a lot of progress in six weeks,” Cupit said.
The coach is still trying to flesh out a 23-game schedule and pick up some more opponents.
Among the positives for Cupit has been a roster that went for 10 players when he started to 20 now.
“A majority of the roster are ninth through 12th-graders, with just a few eighth-graders,” he said. “The older players will provide some experience and leadership.”
Among those players are senior catcher Ashton Andre, a three-year starter and first-team All-6-1A selection who hit .533 in district play last season.
“Ashton will be a huge key to our success,” Cupit said. “He is providing great leadership right now.”
Other returning starters include a pair of first-team all-district players, infielder Cade Doucet and outfielder Colby Jarreau, who hit .545.
Cupit is calling Jarreau a utility player since his ability could put him at several positions.
“They are learning the game of baseball. We’re starting from scratch teaching them,” said Collins, the first-year Livonia coach.
“It’s starting to come together. They are doing a good job.”
Learning involves such things as knowing what their bunt coverage is on the field and how to react.
“It’s a chess match; you have to be two steps ahead of your opponent. You have to know when and how to execute.”
To do that, Collins posts practice plan every day in the dugout. It is the players’ responsibility to read it and follow it.
Holding them accountable for reading it is one way of teaching team responsibility, Collin said.
“We win each day at practice. If they win a game, it will be because of how they execute,” Collins said. “I won’t take credit for a win. If they lose, it’s because I didn’t prepare them for the game.”
The Wildcats will have one senior, Garrett Whittington on their 18-man roster, Collins said.
“They will be a fun group to watch,” he said
Here is how the season will unfold:
• Catholic-PC will be playing in the St. John Jamboree on Saturday, then open the regular season at 3:30 p.m. Monday hosting Westgate.
Lusher of New Orleans comes to town on Tuesday, then the Hornets will spend Thurday through Saturday, Feb. 24-26, at the Plaquemine Tournament.
The tentative schedule is Albany, Feb. 24; Brusly, Feb. 25; and Liberty, Feb. 26.
• False River will be in the Scotlandville Jamboree on Saturday, playing Liberty and Port Allen back to back beginning at 12:45 p.m.
The Gators open the regular season on Feb. 21 on the road at Ascension Christian in Gonzales.
Ascension Christian then comes to new Roads to play the Gators on Feb. 23 before False River is on the road to Lafayette to play David Thibodaux on Feb. 24.
• Livonia will take part in the Scotlandville Jamboree on Saturday, then open the regular season by hosting Woodlawn at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
On Wednesday, Madison Prep will visit, then Livonia goes on the road to Port Allen on Friday.
The Wildcats then host Port Allen at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26.