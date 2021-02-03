The New Roads City Council at its Feb. 2 meertog voted 3-1 Tin favor of a resolution that would recommend greater scrutiny on the mayor’s use of a police detail and security, a move Mayor Cornell Dukes called “micromanagement.”
The vote came during a short, but tense, meeting at the council chamber. Mayor Pro Tem Theron Smith sought the guidelines in response to a story on WBRZ-TV, along with complaints from some residents, over the use of a police detail and security.
The report in mid-December included documents that showed that pay to the officer for the detail amounted to $24,000 over 13 months, but Dukes said that figure represented the cost over two years.
Smith and two other council members – Kurt Kellerman and Kirk “Clipper” White” – voted in favor of the motion.
“After a long conversation with the mayor, he was unable or unwilling to legitimize the expenditures for the detail driver,” Smith said in a resolution he read during the meeting.
“I’ve reached the unavoidable conclusion that ground must be established.
“Since this council has control of the municipal funds, our failing to act would result in our tacit approval of such spending,” he said.
“This protects our citizens, police officers and our mayor for the pursuit of the truth.”
Under Smith’s recommendation, Dukes and all future mayors would report to the council and report the time of the day the detail would be performed.
It also would set a cap of 50 hours per calendar year for the service, while additional hours would be left to the council’s discretion.
Councilman Vernell Davis, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said the council cannot fully prove Dukes acted wrongly in his use of the detail and security.
“I don’t see a problem with him doing what he’s doing because he’s not doing anything wrong,” Davis said. “If the city attorney doesn’t say he’s doing anything wrong, it’s alright with me.”
“He’s doing nothing illegal,” City Attorney John Wayne Jewell said.
While Dukes may have not broken a law, the service represents a misuse of tax dollars, White said.
“Wrong is another thing,” he said. “It’s wrong to use taxpayer dollars in that fashion.”
Davis said he did not see anything wrong with the service because “The mayor is helping the city.”
Councilman Joy Nelson abstained from the vote. She said she had not received the paperwork until the meeting and offered a substitute motion to table the vote until the next meeting.
“I wouldn’t want, in haste, to vote on something without knowing the facts are substantiated,” Nelson said.
“Nothing has been proven that the mayor is doing anything wrong illegally, and all mayors have a right to have protection – it’s just whether or not they choose to have the services.”
The measure failed 3-2. Davis joined Nelson in approval of the motion, while Kellerman, Smith and White opposed.
While the resolution stands, it serves only as an opinion or directive under state law. A regulatory act would require an ordinance.
Smith said he is not sure he will move forward on an ordinance. The mayor has the power to veto an ordinance, which would require approval from four of the five members to override it.
Dukes spoke against the proposal during his comment time at the end of the agenda.
He called the WBRZ-TV report and the council’s recommendation “an attempt of public denunciation made upon my leadership as mayor in my elite city in regard to use of security and detail.”
“If these allegations of usage therein were illegal, we would not be here,” the mayor said.
Dukes said his tenure came after corruption in office, in reference to predecessor Robert Meyer.
Meyer was sentenced in 2018 to one year of probation after he entered a no-contest plea for alleged misuse of a city-issued credit cards, which also had a court order for him to reimburse $1,800 in court costs, $7,300 for the cost of the investigation and $500 in court costs.
“My tenure came after corruption of this office,” Dukes said. “I came to end corruption, not continue it.”
He further touted his work when he said an audit said he saved the city hundreds of thousands of dollars and proclaimed “The city’s financial hasn’t been this bright in a decade.
“I’m a mayor who stands on promotion, prevention and honesty,” Dukes said. “I’m a visionary, and I’m on the frontline to grow this city every day.”
He dismissed allegations against him as “unwarranted, unnecessary and petty” in reference to the WBRZ-TV report that indicated the costs were incurred during 2020.
“Fake news” said Dukes, after saying that he told the reporter the costs reflected use in 2019 and 2020. “This is a mere deflection to defame our reputation and character,” he said.
“It’s a regular current for any police officer to receive work and receive regular overtime annually, and therefore the officer would receive overtime regardless.”
Dukes said he denounced the portion of the resolution “in regard to micromanagement, the hours and reports.”
He adjourned the meeting immediately after his comments.