NEW ROADS – Mayor Cornell Dukes announced the reopening of City Hall under new guidelines amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The framework of Phase One under CDC and Governor John Bel Edwards statewide mandate governs strict protocols rooted in public health to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are closely following developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Everyone will be required to wear a face mask when entering City Hall. These modifications are to protect visitors and our employees from the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Cornell Dukes. “We are asking the community to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public safety will remain our focus until a vaccine or treatment has been approved for this disease.”
Customers will be required to follow new guidelines when entering City Hall:
• Customers will maintain six-foot physical distancing requirements for employees and patrons.
• City Hall will provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees and patrons.We will continue to sanitize high touch areas. When working with cash the employees will be provided with gloves. Plexi-glass will remain in front of the cash station to limit contact between employees and patrons.
• We will be limiting the number of patrons in City Hall at one time, with a directed flow of traffic in and out of the building to limit movement and maintain distancing.
"Everyone is encouraged to take precautions to keep the virus from spreading. Social distancing needs to be our priority," Dukes said "We are encouraging everyone to practice preventative hygiene. Wash hands and disinfect surface and objects that may be contaminated with germs."
Residents can also make payments online: https://newroads.net/online-bill-pay/