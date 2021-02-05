The 2021 Mardi Gras season in ‘Little Carnival Capital’ is cancelled but the spirit of carnival time continues. Mayor Cornell Dukes -- along with members of Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, members of Pointe Coupee Parish Government and local parade organizers -- have decided to host “Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water,” a drive-through stationary viewing of beautifully themed floats, in New Roads beginning Saturday, Feb. 6 thru Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Pointe Coupee Parish Officials decided Dec. 17 to cancel Mardi Gras due to the pandemic.mic has forced everyone to rethink how or if holidays are celebrated,” Dukes said. “We were concerned about the public’s safety and Mardi Gras as we traditionally know it would have been impossible to orchestrate within COVID-19 guidelines.”
This year .elaborately themed and satirical floats will be viewed in the prettiest city on the water, but there will be no parade route or crowded streets.
“We have found an alternative and safe way to bring Mardi Gras to the prettiest city on the water,” Dukes said. “Stationary parades are trending, so there’s a sense of excitement from the organizers and the parish about bringing this experience to New Roads. We are hopeful we can return to our traditional Mardi Gras festivities in 2022.”
The Mill located at 311 Mill Street will be transformed into carnival central. Cars will enter from Oak Street and drive-thru.
The Mill’s entrance to view more than a dozen floats on display from the Lions Club, Carnival Club, as well as floats from other parades and krewes from around the state.
“We are inviting everyone to come to the Prettiest City on the Water and enjoy Mardi Gras modified,” Dukes said. “In the midst of a pandemic, this is a great way to enjoy the carnival spirit while social distancing.”
On Fat Tuesday, patrons are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to win a prize.
WHEN: Saturday, February 6th through Tuesday, Feb.16 Weekdays 5p.m.-10 p.m. and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
PRICING: Tickets for ‘Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water’ can be purchased online at newroads.net or at the New Roads Information Center on Main Street. The cost of tickets is $10 per car with a maximum of eight passengers.
Social distancing and mask will be required. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, patrons are asked to remain in their cars at all time. Walking and stopping to congregate in the park area will be strictly prohibited.
The City of New Roads are still looking for participants with floats to display. If interested, contact lbroussard@cityofnewroads.net. Tickets can be purchased at www,newroads.net.