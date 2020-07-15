VENTRESS -- Investigation is underway on a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a New Roads man early this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
George Forest, 66, died in the accident that occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. He was traveling in a Ford F-150 on La. 415 north of La. 414 Pointe Coupee Parish.
For reasons still under investigation, Forest entered the northbound lane of La. 415 in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz of Louisiana State Police Troop A.
After entering the northbound lane, the Ford ran off the roadway to the left and overturned, Scrantz said.
Forest was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.