An investigation continues in West Baton Rouge Parish after the death of a New Roads man who was found along a roadway Nov. 22.
Jaleel Leonard, 24, was found dead from a single gunshot wound. His body was found in a residential area along Section Road in Erwinville.
Leonard was shot once and died at the scene, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner.
No motive has been determined in the homicide, authorities have said.
Anyone with information about Leonard’s death is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (225) 382-5200.