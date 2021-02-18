The City of New Roads announced it will extend its presentation of "Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water." The stationary parade will operate Thursday, February 18 through Friday, Feb. 19 between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 21 between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Old Cotton Seed Mill, 311 Mill Street.
“The recent icy and treacherous winter mix forced a curfew in Pointe Coupee Parish and cancellation of dates for Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said . “The show of support and excitement for Mardi Gras this year even amid the pandemic displayed the true spirit of Louisianans. We’re excited to extend our dates for everyone to come and experience Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water."
All previously issued tickets are valid for new dates. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, patrons are asked to remain in their cars at all time. Face masks are required.
Tickets can be purchased at newroads.net or bontempstix.com.
For more information, contact Larenda Broussard at (225) 638-5360 ext. 401 or (337) 380-1321.